Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi private sector keeps momentum but employment shrinks - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 12:34am EDT
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued to grow in March, while employment contracted for the first time in five years, a monthly survey of companies showed on Sunday.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.8 in March from 56.6 in February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below that contraction.

The Saudi private sector struggled last year because of fuel price hikes, the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax and higher fees for hiring foreign workers.

But private sector growth picked up pace this year. It rose to a 13-month high in January and continued to gain momentum -- though only marginally -- through February and March.

The improvement in March was led by a continued rise in new business, the highest since April 2015, the PMI showed.

The new orders sub-index rose to 65.5 in March, an almost four-year high, while the output sub-index rose to a seven-month high of 59.6, up marginally from 59.2 in January.

But "the rebound in new orders and business output in recent months has not fed through to job growth, with private sector employment declining for only the third time in the series history last month," said Khatija Haque, head of MENA research at Emirates NBD.

The small decline in the employment sub-index, to 49.8, marked the end of a five-year run of continuous job creation.

"There also appears to be very little pricing power for firms, with selling prices declining (albeit only marginally) for the fifth month in a row," Haque said.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34aSaudi private sector keeps momentum but employment shrinks - PMI
RE
12:31aWife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan to appeal to French government
RE
12:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, CEEC see steady trade growth
PU
04/06MATCH RECAP : Steel FC takes three points late against Swope Park Rangers
PU
04/06GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Foreign Affairs Minister concludes successful G7 and NATO meetings
PU
04/06DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Guardian Class Patrol Boat gifted to Tuvalu
PU
04/06As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
04/06Tempers Fray, Tensions Rise Over Brazil's Pension Reforms
DJ
04/06As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
04/06SAP cloud business head quits after 27 years in latest top departure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
2E3 METALS CORP : E3 METALS : Announces Filing of Year-end 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A
3OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo highlights tech, inn..
4Pakistan announces crackdown as dollar vanish in open market
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 8

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About