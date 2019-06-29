Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi's Falih says Russia, Saudi OPEC+ extension pact will help stabilise oil market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that the agreement between the Russian and Saudi leaders at the sidelines of the G20 to extend the OPEC+ oil supply cut agreement from July would help reduce global inventories and balance the oil markets.

Al-Falih wrote on his official Twitter account that the partnership between Riyadh and Moscow paves the way to guarantee the interests of both oil producers and consumers, as well as the continued growth of the global economy.

Russia agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil output, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Japan, as oil prices come under renewed pressure from rising U.S. supplies and a slowing global economy.

(Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pExperts think Trump policy on China counterproductive - draft letter
RE
04:23pRUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY SIX-NINE MONTHS : Putin
RE
04:22pRussia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by six-nine months - Putin
RE
03:56pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
03:56pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
03:52pProxy adviser Glass Lewis recommends EQT shareholders vote for company's nominees
RE
03:50pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
03:35pSaudi's Falih says Russia, Saudi OPEC+ extension pact will help stabilise oil market
RE
02:03pHunt says he would want Johnson in his government
RE
01:38pWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Council maps the road ahead during its annual sessions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Macron says 'good' EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands
2RUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY SIX-NINE MONTHS: Putin
3Chinese envoy says Syngenta takeover was a bad deal
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK BOARD TO MEET JULY 7 TO DECIDE ON JOB CUTS: sources
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About