Saudi's Falih says Russia, Saudi OPEC+ extension pact will help stabilise oil market

Al-Falih wrote on his official Twitter account that the partnership between Riyadh and Moscow paves the way to guarantee the interests of both oil producers and consumers, as well as the continued growth of the global economy.

Russia agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil output, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Japan, as oil prices come under renewed pressure from rising U.S. supplies and a slowing global economy.

