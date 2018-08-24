Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises $11 billion loan - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:18am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has raised an $11 billion (8.57 billion pounds) loan from banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to boost its firepower to finance the kingdom's economic transformation plans.

News of the loan, which was increased from an initial guide size of $6 billion to $8 billion given by sources close to the deal in July, comes after Saudi Arabia indefinitely postponed plans to list state oil giant Aramco, according to four industry sources.

This is the first commercial loan for the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has been charged with helping to deliver the Vision 2030 reform plan announced by the government in 2016, an ambitious economic programme designed to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports.

The PIF has also made substantial commitments to technology companies or investments, including a $45 billion agreement to invest in a giant tech fund led by Japan's Softbank.

On top of that, it has tentatively committed $20 billion to an infrastructure investment planned with Blackstone.

The sovereign fund will pay a margin of 75 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate for the loan, the same as that which the Saudi government secured when it raised a syndicated loan earlier this year, the source told Reuters.

The PIF was not immediately available to comment.

Proceeds from the loan would be used for general corporate purposes, sources had told Reuters in July.

The debt raising diversifies PIF's sources of funding, which in the past were capital injections and asset transfers from the government as well as earnings from existing investments.

The fund is expected to receive tens of billions of dollars from the sale of part or all of its stake in petrochemical company Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) to Saudi Aramco.

Riyadh-listed SABIC, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, is 70 percent owned by the PIF. It has a market capitalisation of $98 billion.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Kirsten Donovan)

By Dasha Afanasieva
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -0.30% 36.3 Delayed Quote.13.37%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.96% 9854 End-of-day quote.6.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aOil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran cloud supply outlook
RE
05:45aLenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for Them
DJ
05:45aFed Staff Research Signals Unease About Ignoring Unemployment Drop
DJ
05:42aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Gold prices recover slightly, remain under the spell of US dollar fluctuation
PU
05:37aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Exploration Incentive Scheme Round 18 is open
PU
05:37aEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA to renew prohibition on binary options for a further three months
PU
05:34aEUROPE : European shares flat as trade talks, Fed speech spell caution
RE
05:27aFactbox - China's proposed list of tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods
RE
05:18aSaudi sovereign fund PIF raises $11 billion loan - source
RE
05:18aBRAZIL, SAUDI ARABIA, AUSTRALIA : Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 34
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5DELEK GROUP LTD. : DELEK : UK's Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.