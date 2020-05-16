Log in
Saudi sovereign fund seeks $10 billion margin loan - Bloomberg News

05/16/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans to borrow about $10 billion (8.26 billion pounds) by pledging some of its investment in SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-16/pif-said-to-seek-10-billion-loan-pledging-vision-fund-stakes?sref=DOTC0U32 on Saturday.

The report comes a day after the $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) disclosed its stakes in major U.S. companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup.

The wealth fund is in talks with investment banks regarding a margin loan backed by some of its investments in Vision Fund, the report said, citing sources.

PIF's decision to pledge stake happens amid time when SoftBank's finances are being squeezed after a disastrous bet on co-working firm WeWork and souring portfolio bets on startups.

Softbank said last month it expected the $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen due to the worsening performance of its tech bets, which will tip the group as a whole into its first loss for 15 years.

PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.06% 120 Delayed Quote.-63.16%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.33% 41.92 Delayed Quote.-47.53%
FACEBOOK 1.97% 210.88 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
