Other Gulf markets also reacted negatively to the attack with Kuwait's premier index <.BKP> down 1.1% and Dubai stocks <.DFMGI> falling 0.8%.

Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom's biggest petrochemicals firm, plunged 3.5% after it said it had curtailed feedback supplies by about 49%, following the attack.

The drone attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi group, the group's military spokesman said on Al Masirah TV.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)