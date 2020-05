Saudi king Salman ordered on Monday the distribution of "Ramadan Aid" worth 1.85 billion riyal (£397.07 million) for social security beneficiaries, the state news agency reported.

Providers of families will get 1,000 riyals each while family members will get 500 riyals each.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)