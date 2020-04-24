Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi tourism sector could see 35%-45% decline this year on coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
A worker cleans and sterilises the roof of Kaaba, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca

Saudi Arabia's tourism sector could see a 35-45% decline this year due to measures taken by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the country's minister of tourism said on Friday.

The Kingdom, which opened its doors in September to foreign tourists by launching a new visa regime for 49 countries, hopes to diversify its oil-dependent economy through tourism and wants the sector to contribute 10% seof gross domestic product by 2030.

"We believe this year the impact will be in the range of 35%-45% decline, compared to last year, depending on how fast we will reopen the country and receive visitors," Ahmed al-Khateeb told Reuters in a virtual interview.

"The sector has been severely impacted, hotels globally are suffering today from very low occupancy ratios, it is the case here in Saudi Arabia as well. We hope things get better in the next few weeks and we have a fast recovery," he added.

Reopening the economy is on top of the Saudi government agenda but this will only happen once the pandemic is under control, he said.

In late-February the kingdom closed its borders to foreign "umrah" pilgrims and to tourists from at least 25 countries. In March, it barred all travel in and out of the country.

Pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia, which hosts Islam's two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, and is the backbone of plans to expand visitor numbers under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic reform agenda.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims usually flock to the kingdom for the week-long haj ritual, expected to take place in July this year. But Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims to wait before making plans to attend until there's more clarity about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Khateeb said that the country's Ministry of Haj was in contact with all Muslim countries and would make a decision in the near future.

"I can tell you that the safety and security of the people comes first, Haj and Umra are the kind of events that bring millions of people together in one location and if there is not enough comfort for the government to go ahead, the risk is very high."

Saudi Arabia reported 15,102 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 127 deaths so far.

By Marwa Rashad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pDollar edges lower but stimulus uncertainty keeps euro gains capped
RE
02:51pDollar edges lower but stimulus uncertainty keeps euro gains capped
RE
02:48pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, handful of states edge toward reopening
RE
02:48pCoronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
02:44pDemocrats urge U.S. to provide at least $5 billion in loans to bus industry
RE
02:37pSaudi tourism sector could see 35%-45% decline this year on coronavirus
RE
02:35pNYSE eyes reopening trading floor, but timeline still unclear
RE
02:30pOil heads for another weekly slide on coronavirus turmoil
RE
02:28pU.S. WEIGHS TAKING STAKES IN U.S. ENERGY COMPANIES, OTHER OPTIONS : Mnuchin
RE
02:28pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Iowa Supreme Court Rules on Deductions for Grain Warehouse Drying and Storage Charges
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group