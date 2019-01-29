Log in
Saudis Not Planning to Help U.S. on Venezuela Oil Ban

01/29/2019 | 03:53pm EST

By Summer Said and Benoit Faucon

The last time the U.S. slapped sanctions on a major oil-producing nation, Saudi Arabia backed a coordinated American effort to boost exports and keep global crude supplies in balance.

But this time, as the Trump administration moves to embargo Venezuelan oil, the White House's key Middle Eastern ally won't be as eager to rush to its aid, say people familiar with the kingdom's thinking.

The world's largest oil exporter -- which is trying to raise global prices by curtailing supply, not adding to it -- believes the U.S. could solve the problem of responding to any shortage of Venezuelan oil itself by selling oil from its emergency stockpile, they say.

Riyadh is also reluctant to help because its export surge last summer to fill an expected supply gap ahead of the U.S.'s ban on Iran oil sales led to a global glut after the Trump administration surprised the Saudis and exempted eight countries from the sanctions.

"They don't want to repeat last year's scenario and are in fact planning to reduce their exports and output next month," one of the people said.

There is no evidence that the U.S. has asked Saudi Arabia to step in. But in the past decade, Washington has generally asked Saudi Arabia to boost production to make up for geopolitical shortfalls -- from a civil war in Libya to Iran oil sanctions.

The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA, in an attempt to empower the country's opposition leader Juan Guaidó and further undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The move came less than a week after Mr. Guaidó declared himself interim president and the Trump administration recognized the as the oil-rich nation's legitimate head of state.

Under the new U.S. sanctions, PdVSA would be able to export oil to the U.S. -- where it controls refiner Citgo -- but payments would go to Mr. Guaidó's parallel administration.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has shown no enthusiasm for stepping in. High-level Saudi officials didn't discuss the Venezuelan crisis with others in OPEC, he told Russia's news agency RIA Novosti Monday.

Although Mr. Falih spoke before the sanctions were announced, the Trump administration had already threatened drastic measures against Caracas at that stage.

"The impact on the market is still zero," Mr. Falih told RIA. "The oil market is very stable. No action is needed now."

The Saudis could still respond if the U.S. requests more oil, people with Saudi thinking said. But they would not be as keen as they were in the run-up to Iranian sanctions last summer. Saudi Arabia plans to stick to ongoing efforts to reduce their oil exports, they said.

"Why would the Saudis rush to fill the void this time around after the summer surge debacle?" said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at Canadian broker RBC.

In its effort to boost global prices, the Kingdom is now targeting supply reductions of about 500,000 barrels a day to North America -- the same level as the Venezuelan supplies that are set to disappear from the U.S.

Saudi Arabian officials believe the U.S. is likely to fill any immediate disruption by tapping its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was established after the oil crises of the 1970s to provide a cushion against unexpected shortages.

In contrast with Iran sanctions, which had been months in the making, the Venezuela crisis escalated within a week. But any shortfall would also come as stockpiles of U.S. crude have been building up again. They rose by 8 million barrels last week, to reach a two-month high of 445 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported late Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's position could also pose a risk to Mr. Trump, who has put the kingdom at the center of his Middle East strategy. The president has been trying to push an aggressive foreign policy agenda with Iran and Venezuela -- American foes which are also key oil producers -- while keeping a lid on oil prices.

"Trump got lucky with the Iran sanctions," RBC's Ms. Croft said. Instead of focusing on the halving of Iranian oil exports, the market focused on the number of exemptions to sanctions that the U.S. awarded. As a result, the White House avoided an oil-price rise that could have hurt consumers and damaged his political prospects.

"Will he be so lucky again with Venezuela?" Ms. Croft said.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com and Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

