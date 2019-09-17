Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudis yet to brief OPEC colleagues, IEA on oil outage: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:17am EDT
The logo of Opec is seen at the joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has yet to brief fellow OPEC members and other energy sector players about how long it will take to restore the country's oil output, OPEC and industry sources said as Riyadh tries to assess damage from the weekend's crippling attacks.

Saturday's attacks on oil facilities will cut the kingdom's output by 5.7 million barrels per day, state-run producer Saudi Aramco said. Sources have said a return to normal production could take months.

The United States has said it looked like Iran was behind the strike at the heart of the Saudi oil industry, which cut 5% of global production. Iran denied it was to blame.

The oil market is far from transparent. Information on supply outages and other events likely to affect prices often leaks informally, however, and is shared via instant messaging.

This time, that's not the case. Other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are among those awaiting a news conference that the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is due to hold around 1700 GMT.

"Not at all," said an OPEC delegate from one of the group's larger producers, referring to whether he had heard any news on the outage. "We are waiting for today's press conference and hope it's not too serious an impact."

"I think they are still assessing the damage and coping with many urgent matters," another OPEC delegate said. "It is indeed a big shock. Nothing will be as before."

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was in a similar position, saying on Monday there was no new information. Russia is the biggest non-member producer working with OPEC in a supply-cutting deal.

The International Energy Agency, which advises industrialized countries and manages their emergency oil stocks, was also waiting for the news conference before deciding on a course of action, two sources said.

While some Asian buyers of Saudi crude have been notified of loading delays to their cargoes, this was not yet the case in Europe, which buys less Saudi oil than Asia.

"We have no information so far," a trade source said. "There are some signals that some grades could be replaced with others, but nothing official. No force majeure or any other communication."

(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alex Lawler, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ahmad Ghaddar

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.89% 64.72 Delayed Quote.11.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.61% 64.3215 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
WTI -4.14% 59.27 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aHome-Builder Sentiment Reaches Yearly High in September
DJ
10:32aWall Street falls as energy drags; focus shifts to Fed meeting
RE
10:31aFed to Conduct First Overnight Repo Transactions in Several Years
DJ
10:31aGLOBAL FINISHED VEHICLE LOGISTICS MARKET 2019-2023 : Emerging Opportunities for Deploying Blockchain Technology - Technavio.com
BU
10:28aTSX trades higher as materials more than offset energy losses
RE
10:25aDollar drifts lower ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
10:20aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi oil output to return faster than first thought - sources
RE
10:20aDollar drifts lower ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
10:17aSAUDI ARAMCO ATTACKS : What we know so far
RE
10:17aAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
4APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group