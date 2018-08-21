Log in
Sauk Valley Community College 173 : Breaking Barriers Workshop September 14 & 21

08/21/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

Breaking the Barriers to Professional Success

SVCC's Community Education presents a 2-day workshop to help you break down the barriers and become competitive and successful in the workplace.

Learn to:

  • Strengthen your Interpersonal Skills
  • Work Collaboratively
  • Communicate Effectively
  • Boost Your Productivity
  • Solve Problems Quickly and Effectively

Workshop sessions are Fridays, September 14 & 21, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Light breakfast is included in the cost.

Workshop instructors are SVCC Professor, Dr. Patty Fulfs and Joel Torbeck from BEST, Inc. Cost is $79. Call 815-835-6212 to register.

Sauk Valley Community College 173 published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 20:16:05 UTC
