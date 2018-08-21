Sauk Valley Community College 173 : Breaking Barriers Workshop September 14 & 21

Breaking the Barriers to Professional Success

SVCC's Community Education presents a 2-day workshop to help you break down the barriers and become competitive and successful in the workplace.

Learn to:

Strengthen your Interpersonal Skills

Work Collaboratively

Communicate Effectively

Boost Your Productivity

Solve Problems Quickly and Effectively

Workshop sessions are Fridays, September 14 & 21, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Light breakfast is included in the cost.

Workshop instructors are SVCC Professor, Dr. Patty Fulfs and Joel Torbeck from BEST, Inc. Cost is $79. Call 815-835-6212 to register.