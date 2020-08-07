Today, the World Bank Board of Directors approved the the: Sava and Drina Rivers Corridors Integrated Development Program

Objective: The Program Development Objective is to strengthen transboundary water cooperation and improve navigability and flood protection in the Sava and Drina Rivers Corridors. The First Phase of Sava and Drina Rivers Corridors Integrated Development Program using Multiphase Programmatic Approach includes three loans:

Bosnia and Herzegovina - EUR 30 million (US$32.6million equivalent) - The fixed spread loan for Bosnia and Herzegovina has a final maturity of 32 years including a grace period of 7 years.

Montenegro - EUR 15 million (US$16.4million equivalent) - The fixed spread loan for Montenegro has a final maturity of 24.5 years including a grace period of 4.5 years.

Serbia - EUR 78.2million (US$85million equivalent) - The fixed spread loan for the Republic of Serbia has a final maturity of 12 years including a grace period of 3 years.

Project ID: P168862