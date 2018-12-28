Savage Inland Marine : Bolsters its Bunkering Business with Acquisition of Progressive Barge Line Assets

Savage Inland Marine has acquired the assets of Progressive
Barge Line, one of the largest bunkering (ship fueling) and tank
barge operators in the Port of New Orleans. The deal includes the
acquisition of 7 boats (1,600 to 2,400 horsepower) and 12
barges (11,000 to 30,000 barrel capacity), as well as warehouse and
office facilities. It also includes two New Orleans area fleets
on the Mississippi River.
Approximately 60 Team Members with Progressive Barge Line
are joining Savage to ensure continued safe and reliable
service for Customers. With marine operations based on the Gulf Coast,
Savage continues to expand its service offerings for marine
transportation, bunkering, vessel management, dock operations, barge
fleeting and logistics. The Company’s marine fleet now includes 100
liquid tank barges, 42 dry cargo barges and 48 boats.
“We’re excited to grow our inland marine business through the
acquisition of Progressive’s young fleet of well-maintained inland tank
barges and towboats,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President & CEO. “We’re
also pleased to welcome new Team Members to Savage who will contribute
to the success of our Customers and the Company.”
“Adding these strategic assets and Team Members to our expanding
operations provides another opportunity for the diversification of our
integrated marine services,” said Mike Ellis, Savage Executive Vice
President and Group Leader, Marine Solutions. “Progressive’s team, led
by Frances Boffone Kuehne, has an outstanding track record of providing
safe and reliable bunkering services to their customers. We couldn’t be
more proud to welcome them to our Team and continue their operational
excellence.”
About Savage
Established in 1946, Savage is a trusted supply-chain partner based in
Salt Lake City, Utah, with operations across North America and
internationally. We provide comprehensive supply-chain services spanning
rail, marine, and truck transportation and logistics, materials
handling, and other industrial services for Customers in the
Agriculture, Energy, Chemical and Environmental sectors. Our purpose is
to enable Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power our Lives and
Sustain the Planet. For more information, visit www.savageservices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005019/en/