Savara : to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Neville, will present at the 39th Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time in Salon B of the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events/. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 30 days.

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Savara's pipeline comprises Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection, and in preparation for Phase 2a development in cystic fibrosis (CF) affected individuals with chronic NTM lung infection; and AeroVanc, a Phase 3-stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of persistent Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in CF. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. The most recent acquisition is aerosolized amikacin/fosfomycin, a Phase 2-ready, proprietary combination antibiotic, which has demonstrated potent and broad-spectrum antibacterial activity against highly drug resistant pathogens. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/ ).

