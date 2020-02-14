Save $15,000 to Open Your Own Business

Ft. Wright, Kentucky, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza announces zero franchisee fees for all new business entrepreneurs interested in becoming a franchisee. Over the next six months (from now until the end of July) the $15,000 franchise fee for new franchisees will be completely waived. With forty-seven locations in five states, Snappy Tomato Pizza has experienced exceptional franchise growth since the opening of their first restaurant in 1978. In an effort to accelerate that growth, the goal now is to double the total number of stores. Snappy Tomato Pizza is allotting two million dollars to cover the franchise fees for every new single and multi-location franchisee that starts during the next six months.

“We are excited to offer an incentive of this magnitude for our new franchisees. In waiving the $15,000 expense of the one-time franchise fee, we are looking to launch new owners to success in a “snap,” stated Jeremy Deters, President of Snappy Tomato Pizza.

Across the United States, 71% of those polled selected Italian food as their favorite ethnic cuisine. All totaled, Americans eat 350 slices of pizza every second – yes, every second. The United States pizza industry achieves over $45 billion in sales annually, with more than three billion pizzas sold. Italian cuisine, specifically pizza, is considered one of the “more inviting franchise opportunities” according to Franchise Gator. If you have considered investing in a franchisee, a pizza outlet is a great choice.

Snappy Tomato Pizza makes it easy to own a fast-casual, affordable dining, family-friendly franchise business. With staples like our private recipe award-winning sauce, our unique line of BEAST pizzas and the memorable Snappy logo, the table is set for instant success. The flexibility of Snappy Tomato Pizza’s franchise options enables new owners to select from one of two models: a full-service, sit-down buffet restaurant that offers delivery and carryout or a quick service alternative featuring simply delivery and carryout. The franchise team at Snappy Tomato Pizza is ready to assist new owners in every aspect of their business. From site selection and equipment acquisition, to store design and on-going marketing assistance, they will be with you every step of the way. Potential franchisees will still be required to meet Snappy Tomato Pizza’s standard franchise qualifications. We pride ourselves on our ability to customize a franchise plan specific to your needs, and with our $15,000 saving in franchise fees the time to act is now.

Franchise opportunities are accessible everywhere in the United States with exclusivity markets available for single and multi-location franchisees. Snappy Tomato Pizza is heavily targeting markets across these ten states, where brand recognition is strongest:

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Snappy Tomato Pizza has offered phenomenal franchise opportunities since 1981. Some of our franchisees have been with us for over 30 years and we have had many new ones join us along the way. Snappy Tomato Pizza was named one of the Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine and listed by Franchises America and Franchise Gator. With the company’s longevity and stability, proven processes and programs and the uniqueness of our menu Snappy Tomato Pizza offers an amazing franchising opportunity, starting with our $15,000 franchise fee waiver.

To get started or to learn more about Snappy Tomato Pizza franchise opportunities call our franchise implementation team directly at 888-463-SNAP (7627) and visit our dedicated franchise website page at www.snappytomato.com/franchise-info/ - There is no business like your own business; own a piece of our pie.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com | #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast pizzas, the Snapperoni pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads and hoagies. Snappy Tomato Pizza is infamous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever-memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

