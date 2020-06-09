Log in
Save Room for Dessert! KRISPY KREME® Introduces New Dessert Doughnuts Collection

06/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Available now for a limited time, the collection features doughnut versions of dessert classics: Banana Pudding, Coconut Cake and Mississippi Mud Pie

Krispy Kreme is making dessert a little sweeter for fans by transforming three of America’s classic desserts into delicious doughnuts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005119/en/

Available now for a limited time, the collection features doughnut versions of dessert classics: Banana Pudding, Coconut Cake and Mississippi Mud Pie (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing Krispy Kreme’s new Dessert Doughnuts Collection, available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., starting June 8. The Collection features doughnut versions of three classic dessert favorites including – Banana Pudding, Coconut Cake and Mississippi Mud Pie:

  • Banana Pudding Doughnut: A doughnut filled with banana pudding, dipped in light yellow icing, and topped with Kreme™ and three mini vanilla wafer cookies.
  • Coconut Cake Doughnut: A coconut flavored cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and dipped in shredded coconut.
  • Mississippi Mud Pie Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Chocolate Pie Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with cookie and graham crumbles, and finished with a marshmallow drizzle.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme Dessert Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information regarding the Dessert Doughnuts Collection or how to order online for pickup or delivery, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/dessertdoughnuts.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
