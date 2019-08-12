Log in
Save The Date! Verdantix HSE & Operational Excellence Summit March 2-4, 2020 At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/12/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Independent research firm Verdantix will host its ninth summit for health, safety, environment (HSE) and operational excellence innovation, in London in 2020. The Verdantix HSE and Operational Excellence Innovation Summit EMEA will provide senior managers in HSE, operations and engineering roles with three days packed with best practice workshops, engaging presentations about the most recent digital innovations, analyst workshops and expert panel discussions. The summit will help both HSE and operations leaders understand how digitized processes will enable closer collaboration, better risk management and improved performance.

Reflecting the Verdantix commitment to innovation, the 2020 HSE and Operational Excellence summit will take place at the breath-taking, brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The main sessions will take place in their flexible East Level Three event space with stunning views onto the pitch and attendees will have the opportunity to tour the largest capacity football stadium in London which is also the home of the NFL in the UK.

Topics covered in the Verdantix summit will include:

  • Succeeding with converged processes between HSE and operations
  • New approaches to improve the efficiency of HSE processes
  • Reducing serious injuries, fatalities and high potential events
  • Success stories from asset performance management IT systems
  • The rise of connected worker platforms for industrial wearables
  • Best practices for change management for digital technology adoption
  • Applicability of digital twin solutions to safety and asset integrity
  • Inexpensive approaches to leverage analytics and data science
  • Vendor selection advice for HSE, industrial risk and asset management software

The 2020 summit will build on the success of the 2019 Verdantix Innovation Summit, which included speakers from Lloyd’s Register, ITV, Network Rail, Airbus, BP, L’Oreal, Siemens, The Co-Op and Royal Mail.

For more information about speaking and sponsorship opportunities contact Christie Lau, Senior Marketing Executive (clau@verdantix.com)


© Business Wire 2019
