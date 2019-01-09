Save the date for the Del Mar National Horse Show: April 16-May 5

Photos are available here.

DEL MAR, Calif. (Jan. 9, 2019) - The Del Mar National Horse Show is steeped in tradition and has a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the country. Celebrating its 74th year, the 2019 event runs April 16-May 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, located in the beautiful southern California coastal setting of Del Mar.

Experience the elegance and excitement of three weeks of thrilling competition. The Del Mar National attracts nearly 1,500 horses in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage and Hunter/Jumper. New this year: Hunter/Jumper Week will feature Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) classes - a prestigious designation which tracks points for every registered rider from around the world.

Prize lists will be posted online at delmarnational.com in mid-February 2019; entry deadlines begin in late March. Much of the Del Mar National Horse Show is free for spectators to come and watch nearly every day of the three-week run. The featured Saturday evening events require a paid admission, and general admission tickets and dinner box seats will be available Jan. 19.

HIGHTLIGHTS

Western Week: April 16-20

Western Week features four AQHA/PCQHA/NSBA Shows, a Youth State Qualifier Circuit and All-Around Awards, a PCHA Open Horse Show, and NRHA Classes. Unlike most horse shows today, the Del Mar National awards beautiful, traditional perpetual trophies. Western Week is back-to-back with the Double Feature Show where exhibitors can show in front of 12 AQHA judges in 11 days.

Relive the Wild West of the 1800's at the Del Mar National Horse Show's acclaimed Night of the Horse at 7 p.m. April 20. The show features a 36-horse drill team, an original 1860 Concord Stagecoach, cowboys and cowgirls showing off daring feats and tricks while riding, and more.

Dressage Week FEI CDI-W: April 25-28

Dressage week is both a National and International competition, offering official qualifying events for many USEF finals, including the National Grand Prix and Intermediaire, Young Adult, Young and Developing Horse Championships, as well as the National Junior/Young Rider Championships. Designated a 2020 World Cup Qualifying event, the Del Mar National is one of the most highly regarded dressage competitions in the US, consistently attracting the world's finest horses and riders. Many riders note that the Del Mar National is among their favorite venues and they compete here year after year.

You needn't be an expert in the sport of Dressage to be captivated by the Evening of Musical Freestyles at 7 p.m. April 27. Olympic, World and National Champions demonstrate the artistry, athleticism and awe-inspiring collaboration between horse and rider in a perfect display of strength and elegance set to music in a choreographed routine.

Hunter/Jumper Week FEI CSI3*: April 30-May 5

Hunter/Jumper week will feature Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) classes at this year's show - a prestigious designation which tracks points for every registered rider from around the world. The new category level for the FEI classes is CS13*. In addition, world class horses and riders will vie for more than $300,000 in prize money. Competitors from throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico travel here to compete at the historic Del Mar National Horse Show.

Three rings accommodate a full roster of classes which features the $30,000 Surfside Grand Prix at 1 p.m. May 2 where horses and riders will compete to qualify for one of the 30 coveted spots in the prestigious $100,000 Grand Prix of Del Mar at 6:45 p.m. May 4.

THE DEL MAR NATIONAL HORSE SHOW

WHEN: April 16-May 5

WHERE: Del Mar Fairgrounds' Del Mar Arena, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, Calif.

COST: Much of the three-week show is free for spectators. The featured Saturday evening events require a paid admission, and general admission tickets will be available Jan. 19, 2019. Box seats are currently available for purchase here.

FOR MORE INFO: 858-792-4288; delmarnational.com

About the Del Mar National Horse Show