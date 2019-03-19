SaviBank : on the Move – Relocates Burlington Branch

Burlington, WA, March 18, 2019 - SaviBank has relocated its Burlington office from 1854 S. Burlington Boulevard to a new full-service banking facility located at 1020 S. Burlington Boulevard. The move is effective Monday, March 18, 2019.

Mike Cann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, 'We're really excited to be in a larger and more convenient location that can accommodate both the rapid growth of our bank and our community.'

SaviBank President, Andy Hunter added, 'As the only locally-owned and managed community bank headquartered in Skagit County, we constantly strive to find ways to improve service and make SaviBank more accessible to our customers.'

Vice President/Branch Manager Jeremy McCullough and the entire Burlington staff will move to the new location. The Burlington Branch will be open from

9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, (drive-through open until 5:30 pm)

SaviBank, formerly known as Business Bank, began operations in Burlington in 2005. The bank rebranded in 2015, changing its name to more accurately reflect its long-term mission of building a bank that truly serves the entire community and encourages everyone to 'bank Savi'. Since 2015, SaviBank has opened four additional full-service branches to better serve its customers in Skagit, Whatcom and Island Counties.

About SaviBank

SaviBank (formerly known as Business Bank) is a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington with a community bank focus. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has five branch locations in Burlington, Bellingham, Mt. Vernon, Oak Harbor, and Freeland, Washington, and a loan production office in Anacortes, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middlemarket businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we'll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank visit http://www.savibank.com.

Contact

Mike Cann, Chairman of the Board & CEO

Andy Hunter, President

(888) 707-2060