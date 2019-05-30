Log in
SaviBank : on the Move – Relocates Oak Harbor Branch

05/30/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Mount Vernon, WA, June 3, 2019 - SaviBank has relocated its Oak Harbor office from 390 NE Midway Boulevard to a new full-service banking facility located directly across the street at 315 NE Midway Boulevard. The move is effective Monday, June 3, 2019.

Mike Cann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, 'Opening this new branch is another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to provide highly personalized local banking services to the residents and businesses of Oak Harbor and Whidbey Island.'

SaviBank President, Andy Hunter added, 'This is what we envisioned almost four years ago when SaviBank committed to bring locally-based community banking back to Whidbey Island. We're looking forward to serving our customers in this new branch.'

The new Oak Harbor Branch is managed by Vice President/Branch Manager Todd Krantz. Rounding out the local team are long-time community bankers Shelly Etherington, Allison Sharp, Rose Rip, Dante Reese, Steve Crandall and Yvonne Eckles. The Oak Harbor Branch will be open from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, (drive-through open until 5:30 pm)

About SaviBank
SaviBank (formerly known as Business Bank) is a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington with a community bank focus. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has five branch locations in Burlington, Bellingham, Mt. Vernon, Oak Harbor, and Freeland, Washington, and a loan production office in Anacortes, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middlemarket businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we'll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank visit http://www.savibank.com.

Contact
Mike Cann, Chairman of the Board & CEO
Andy Hunter, President
(888) 707-2060

Disclaimer

Savibank published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:28:03 UTC
