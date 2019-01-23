Saviynt : Recognized as an AWS Public Sector Partner Program Member

Saviynt,
the trust
award-winning provider of the industry’s leading intelligent,
identity-driven security management platform, today announced that it
has been selected to be a member of the Amazon Web Services Public
Sector Partner Program. The AWS Public Sector Partner Program recognizes
companies that have the necessary Federal regulatory validations, and
demonstrate their experience and readiness to support government,
education, or nonprofit customers.
Saviynt has taken the necessary steps for public sector that includes:
-
AWS GovCloud
-
FIPS 140-2 NIST Validation
-
Dedicated US Government SOC
-
FedRAMP Moderate/IL4 (in
process)
“Being recognized by AWS as a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner
Program is the culmination of our aggressive investment in the best
people in public sector and the pursuit of highly selective validation
requirements. Our partnership is resulting in accelerated cloud adoption
by helping public sector entities securely move workloads to the cloud
that will benefit the end consumer and grow consumption of AWS,” said
Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt.
As more public sector organizations migrate to the cloud, compliance
regulations and security are often viewed as a barrier to cloud
adoption. With the mandate for agencies to move to the cloud to reduce
cost, improve security and deliver better services, AWS and the Saviynt
platform significantly reduce implementation time and risk. A
comprehensive view into Saviynt’s Public Sector offering can be viewed
at https://saviynt.com/saviynt-for-us-federal/.
“As consumer expectations of customer experience changes, public sector
organizations are working to keep pace with new engagement models.
Saviynt is increasingly the chosen partner to help organizations
transform digitally while protecting critical applications and personal
data. Saviynt brings a single, integrated platform approach to identity
and security which is critical for public sector agencies,” said Matt
Schmidt, VP US Public Sector, Saviynt.
Saviynt already counts some of the largest Federal agencies among a
rapidly growing customer base that spans major global vertical segments.
Notably, Saviynt public sector customers benefit from both identity
governance and administration and cloud security.
