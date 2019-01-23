Log in
Saviynt : Recognized as an AWS Public Sector Partner Program Member

01/23/2019 | 11:08am EST

Saviynt’s Identity Governance and Security Platform, Built Through Investment in Expert Staff and Regulatory Validations, Recognized by Amazon Web Services

Saviynt, the trust award-winning provider of the industry’s leading intelligent, identity-driven security management platform, today announced that it has been selected to be a member of the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner Program. The AWS Public Sector Partner Program recognizes companies that have the necessary Federal regulatory validations, and demonstrate their experience and readiness to support government, education, or nonprofit customers.

Saviynt has taken the necessary steps for public sector that includes:

  • AWS GovCloud
  • FIPS 140-2 NIST Validation
  • Dedicated US Government SOC
  • FedRAMP Moderate/IL4 (in process)

“Being recognized by AWS as a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program is the culmination of our aggressive investment in the best people in public sector and the pursuit of highly selective validation requirements. Our partnership is resulting in accelerated cloud adoption by helping public sector entities securely move workloads to the cloud that will benefit the end consumer and grow consumption of AWS,” said Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt.

As more public sector organizations migrate to the cloud, compliance regulations and security are often viewed as a barrier to cloud adoption. With the mandate for agencies to move to the cloud to reduce cost, improve security and deliver better services, AWS and the Saviynt platform significantly reduce implementation time and risk. A comprehensive view into Saviynt’s Public Sector offering can be viewed at https://saviynt.com/saviynt-for-us-federal/.

“As consumer expectations of customer experience changes, public sector organizations are working to keep pace with new engagement models. Saviynt is increasingly the chosen partner to help organizations transform digitally while protecting critical applications and personal data. Saviynt brings a single, integrated platform approach to identity and security which is critical for public sector agencies,” said Matt Schmidt, VP US Public Sector, Saviynt.

Saviynt already counts some of the largest Federal agencies among a rapidly growing customer base that spans major global vertical segments. Notably, Saviynt public sector customers benefit from both identity governance and administration and cloud security.

About

Saviynt helps large organizations secure applications, data and infrastructure in a single platform for Cloud (Office 365, AWS, Salesforce, Workday) and Enterprise (SAP, Oracle EBS). Saviynt is pioneering IGA 2.0 by integrating advanced risk analytics and intelligence with fine-grained privilege management. Top global brands leverage Saviynt technology.

Visit our website: www.saviynt.com
Read our blog: https://saviynt.com/blog/
Follow Saviynt on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saviynt/
Follow @Saviynt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/saviynt


© Business Wire 2019
