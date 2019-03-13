Savory : Appoints Wendy Powell as President

Lowell Bryan, CEO of Manhattan-based corporate catering company Savory,
announced today the appointment of Wendy Powell as President.
Combining a passion for culinary arts with a strong focus on quality,
strategic alignment, people and team building, Powell will be charged
with leading Savory’s continued transformation into the corporate
catering company of the future, one that delivers culinary innovation
and hospitality excellence for premier organizations without onsite
foodservice production capabilities.
Responsibilities include overseeing Savory’s client experience, culinary
performance, operational and financial performance, growth and
retention, brand and marketing strategy, and company culture. She will
report directly to Bryan.
“Wendy brings incredible knowledge of the food industry and has a wealth
of relationships with clients, suppliers, chefs and others,” said Bryan.
“Since being named interim President just a couple of months ago, she
has been able to not only assemble a first class team but also to
confirm a number of new, major corporate catering clients. As Savory
becomes focused on becoming the best provider of food and beverage
services to Manhattan-based clients who do not have their own kitchens,
we are thrilled to confirm her as the new President of Savory.”
Powell joins Savory with over 25 years of hands-on hospitality and
foodservice experience. Prior to Savory, Powell held positions as VP and
Regional Business Development for companies including Patina Restaurant
Group, Restaurant Associates and Guckenhiemer.
From 1993-2008, Powell owned and operated Jubilee Catering, Inc, a
premium catering company in Boston with two brick and mortar cafes that
focused on corporate and event catering. The successful company was
voted Best Caterer South of Boston (2001-2007).
She is a member of top industry organizations including the Society for
Hospitality and Food Service Management (SHFM) and Les Dames
d’Escoffier, among others.
Powell’s vision and experience makes this a unique opportunity for
Savory. Commenting on her new role, she said: “I feel like I’ve come
full circle in my career. From operating a successful catering company
to working with some of the best global companies in our industry, these
experiences have prepared me to be in a position to transform Savory
into a leader in offsite premium corporate and events catering.”
About Savory
The way we work and eat is changing. Savory's focus is to deliver the
highest quality food and hospitality experience to premier,
Manhattan-based corporate clients. We are a culinary organization
dedicated to innovation, best-in-class services and exceptional
experiences for workplace communities. Savory powers tailored culinary
programs that include meeting catering, office-wide meals, grab and go,
pantry management, receptions and events. For more information, visit https://savory.com.
