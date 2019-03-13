Log in
Savory : Appoints Wendy Powell as President

03/13/2019

Seasoned Foodservice Executive to Lead Corporate Catering Company of the Future

Lowell Bryan, CEO of Manhattan-based corporate catering company Savory, announced today the appointment of Wendy Powell as President.

Combining a passion for culinary arts with a strong focus on quality, strategic alignment, people and team building, Powell will be charged with leading Savory’s continued transformation into the corporate catering company of the future, one that delivers culinary innovation and hospitality excellence for premier organizations without onsite foodservice production capabilities.

Responsibilities include overseeing Savory’s client experience, culinary performance, operational and financial performance, growth and retention, brand and marketing strategy, and company culture. She will report directly to Bryan.

“Wendy brings incredible knowledge of the food industry and has a wealth of relationships with clients, suppliers, chefs and others,” said Bryan. “Since being named interim President just a couple of months ago, she has been able to not only assemble a first class team but also to confirm a number of new, major corporate catering clients. As Savory becomes focused on becoming the best provider of food and beverage services to Manhattan-based clients who do not have their own kitchens, we are thrilled to confirm her as the new President of Savory.”

Powell joins Savory with over 25 years of hands-on hospitality and foodservice experience. Prior to Savory, Powell held positions as VP and Regional Business Development for companies including Patina Restaurant Group, Restaurant Associates and Guckenhiemer.

From 1993-2008, Powell owned and operated Jubilee Catering, Inc, a premium catering company in Boston with two brick and mortar cafes that focused on corporate and event catering. The successful company was voted Best Caterer South of Boston (2001-2007).

She is a member of top industry organizations including the Society for Hospitality and Food Service Management (SHFM) and Les Dames d’Escoffier, among others.

Powell’s vision and experience makes this a unique opportunity for Savory. Commenting on her new role, she said: “I feel like I’ve come full circle in my career. From operating a successful catering company to working with some of the best global companies in our industry, these experiences have prepared me to be in a position to transform Savory into a leader in offsite premium corporate and events catering.”

About Savory

The way we work and eat is changing. Savory's focus is to deliver the highest quality food and hospitality experience to premier, Manhattan-based corporate clients. We are a culinary organization dedicated to innovation, best-in-class services and exceptional experiences for workplace communities. Savory powers tailored culinary programs that include meeting catering, office-wide meals, grab and go, pantry management, receptions and events. For more information, visit https://savory.com.


© Business Wire 2019
