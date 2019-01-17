Log in
Saxena White Appoints Brandon Grzandziel to Director of Firm

01/17/2019 | 04:36pm EST

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White announced on December 17, 2018, that Brandon Grzandziel will be promoted from Attorney to a Director of the firm, effective immediately.  Being a tenured attorney at Saxena White, Mr. Grzandziel will use his knowledge to lead the firm into a strategic and prosperous future.

“Saxena White maintains an unwavering commitment to combating corporate fraud,” said Mr. Grzandziel.  “Corporate executives will always come up with new and creative ways to enrich themselves at the expense of others, and I’m proud to be part of a firm that continues to fight on behalf of victimized shareholders.” 

Mr. Grzandziel has been a member of teams securing upwards of $400 million in recoveries for shareholders, including cases such as In re Rayonier Securities Litigation, In re Bank of America and most notably, one of the largest settlements in 2018, In re Wilmington Trust Corporation Securities Litigation. Mr. Grzandziel also has extensive appellate experience and has successfully secured important new precedent for the protection of investors in cases such as FindWhat Investor Group v. FindWhat.com.

Mr. Grzandziel earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University, where he graduated with Honors in 2005. In 2008, he received his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law while being Executive Editor of the University of Miami Business Law Review. During this time, his article, “A New Argument for Fair Use Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act,” was published in the Spring/Summer 2008 issue. During his recent legal career, Mr. Grzandziel has been recognized as a Super Lawyer’s Rising Star for 2017 and 2018. He is a member of the Florida Bar, the United States District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

About Saxena White

Saxena White P.A., with offices located in White Plains, New York and Boca Raton, Florida, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Saxena White P.A.
150 East Palmetto Park Road, Suite 600
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Phone: 561-394-3399
Fax: 561-394-3382
www.saxenawhite.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
