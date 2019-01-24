Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Say It with Valentine Doughnuts! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces Valentine ‘Conversation Doughnuts,' Filling a Need and Enabling Fans to Express ‘All the Feels'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:22am EST

Limited-time heart-shaped doughnuts available Jan. 30, through Valentine’s Day

With a shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine season, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U we are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005502/en/

Krispy Kreme's Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, F ...

Krispy Kreme's Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.” The conversation gets even sweeter since the doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

And to make this even sweeter, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a FREE Conversation Heart Doughnut of choice with any purchase on Wednesday, February 6. If you are not already a rewards member, don’t miss out and sign up at https://www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. To find a shop near you, visit www.krispykreme.com And don’t forget to show your friends how you #SayItWithDoughnuts this Valentine season by tagging @krispykreme with a photo of your favorite Valentine’s Day doughnut phrase.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed ® Doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aTECAN : Molecular diagnostics – a closer look at sample to answer
PU
10:39aSOUTHERN : Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities
PU
10:39aConsumers Say They'll Spend an Average $81 on Super Bowl
BU
10:37aPARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aNRF President and CEO Matthew Shay and Influencer Stacey Widlitz Talk Tariffs, Twitter Tantrums and Trade on New Retail Podcast
BU
10:36aItaly drugmaker Zambon ready to splash out in U.S., China push
RE
10:36aCORRECTION -- CHF Solutions, Inc.
GL
10:36aCORRECTION -- CHF Solutions, Inc.
AQ
10:35a'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
10:35aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : SA tourism roadshow to target Turkish travel trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : Fevertree's shares get tonic from soaring revenue expectations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.