Say It with Valentine Doughnuts! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces Valentine ‘Conversation Doughnuts,' Filling a Need and Enabling Fans to Express ‘All the Feels'

Limited-time heart-shaped doughnuts available Jan. 30, through Valentine’s Day

With a shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine season, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U we are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.” The conversation gets even sweeter since the doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

And to make this even sweeter, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a FREE Conversation Heart Doughnut of choice with any purchase on Wednesday, February 6. If you are not already a rewards member, don’t miss out and sign up at https://www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. To find a shop near you, visit www.krispykreme.com And don’t forget to show your friends how you #SayItWithDoughnuts this Valentine season by tagging @krispykreme with a photo of your favorite Valentine’s Day doughnut phrase.

