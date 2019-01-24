Say It with Valentine Doughnuts! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces Valentine ‘Conversation Doughnuts,' Filling a Need and Enabling Fans to Express ‘All the Feels'

With a shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine
season, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U we
are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”
Krispy Kreme's Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are
topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases,
including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.” The conversation gets
even sweeter since the doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme
classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled
and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.
“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a
doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for
you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer
for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
And to make this even sweeter, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can
get a FREE Conversation Heart Doughnut of choice with any purchase on
Wednesday, February 6. If you are not already a rewards member, don’t
miss out and sign up at https://www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account
Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available
Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme
shops across the U.S. To find a shop near you, visit www.krispykreme.com
And don’t forget to show your friends how you #SayItWithDoughnuts this
Valentine season by tagging @krispykreme with a photo of your favorite
Valentine’s Day doughnut phrase.
About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of
premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed
® Doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has
offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it
was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising
program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise
millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can
be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant
stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33
countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com,
or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme,
and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
