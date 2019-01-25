Say :® Opens Direct Communications Channel Between Companies and their Shareholders

Say®,
a technology company powering connections between shareholders and the
companies they own, today announced the launch of a new direct
communications platform connecting verified shareholders with the
companies they own. The platform will be used first in connection with
Tesla, Inc.’s Q4 2018 earnings call, scheduled for January 30, 2019, and
will allow any Tesla shareholder to submit and vote on questions that
they would like to have answered by Tesla on the call. Shareholders
should go to https://say.com/earnings/tesla/
to participate.
Until today, lack of technology made such engagement cumbersome and
prohibitively expensive for companies and the millions of shareholders
who had no way to effectively communicate with them. Retail shareholders
have typically used mail, email, and Twitter to contact companies and
their investor relations departments, but the companies have had no way
to verify who was a shareholder. Such engagement also cannot take place
through the current shareholder proxy voting system.
“We’re building the rails of a direct communications framework between
companies and shareholders that can be used for many different
applications, most of which we haven't even imagined yet,” said
Alexander Lebow, Co-Founder of Say. “It’s a simple concept--companies
and their shareholders directly communicating with each other--but the
reality today is that most of these interactions take place through the
proxy system and its web of intermediaries, high costs, and poor
customer experiences.”
Special access to Say’s shareholder engagement tools will be offered to
broker-dealers who partner with Say through its suite of APIs. Say also
provides proxy processing and regulated investor communications services
for broker-dealers. “It’s natural that brokers who use our regulated
communications product will find value in this offering as well,” said
Julio Fredes, Co-Founder of Say. “The focus is on increased customer
engagement, better technology, and lower costs to the system.”
Tesla has a special history engaging retail investors on earnings calls.
In May 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took questions from YouTube influencer
and Tesla shareholder Galileo Russell on an earnings call. “Tesla is the
perfect place for Say to start with this product because the retail
shareholders follow the company, they know the company, and they deserve
a voice,” said Russell.
