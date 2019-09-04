Saybrook University : Extends President's Contract

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saybrook University Board of Trustees voted to extend the tenure of President Nathan Long, Ed.D., through 2022.

Dr. Long was named president in 2014, and helped facilitate the reorganization of its academic programs into two colleges, the College of Social Sciences and the College of Integrative Medicine and Health Sciences. This allowed Saybrook to broaden its program offerings beyond humanistic psychology and into complementary fields promoting holistic health.

"Dr. Long is a strong believer in the progressive model of education and he understands that humans are the greatest driver of change," Saybrook University Board Chairman Vadim Levitin says. "His philosophies embody our mission here at Saybrook, and we're confident we will continue to thrive under his leadership."

In 2018, Saybrook received eight years accreditation from WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling received eight years accreditation from the Council of Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP).

About Saybrook University

For almost 50 years, Saybrook has challenged students to become independent thinkers who value and understand the interconnectivity of everything they experience.

Based out of Pasadena, California, Saybrook University provides rigorous graduate education deeply rooted in this humanistic tradition. Its community, extending beyond the Los Angeles area, is globally inclusive of scholars and leaders united in the commitment of working toward a humane and sustainable world.

Saybrook University is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saybrook-university-extends-presidents-contract-300911862.html

SOURCE Saybrook University