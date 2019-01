An aide to Sberbank's CEO, Maxin Poletayev, told Reuters last month that Sberbank has started to receive interest from potential buyers for its stake in the firm which is emerging from a debt crisis.

In October, a Croatian court approved a deal for Agrokor that included a debt-for-equity swap. This made Agrokor's biggest single creditor, Sberbank, its largest shareholder.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)