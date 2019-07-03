ScaleMP : and TidalScale Reach Patent Licensing Agreement and Settle Patent Dispute

ScaleMP™ and TidalScale announced today that the two companies have settled all litigation between them.

As part of the settlement, TidalScale has taken a paid-up five-year license to ScaleMP’s patent portfolio, and all trade-secret claims asserted against TidalScale, Dr. Ike Nassi and Dr. David Reed have been resolved without payment or admission of liability.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction. The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing for large compute and memory environments. Solutions based on ScaleMP technology are SAP-certified and compatible with both Intel and AMD processors; more than 10,000 systems run ScaleMP solutions in over 40 countries; ScaleMP OEMs and resellers include IT leaders such as Intel, Western Digital, Lenovo, Dell, and HPE; ScaleMP software has also been successfully deployed with servers from Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Inspur, and Supermicro. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit http://www.ScaleMP.com.

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the leading provider of Software-Defined Servers. By right-sizing servers on demand, TidalScale helps organizations achieve results sooner and at a lower cost than traditional scaling options, while bringing new levels of flexibility and value to data centers. TidalScale solutions deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimizing, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems – and they achieve all this with no changes to applications or operating systems. TidalScale transforms the economics of the data center and the traditional time constraints of working with big data. The company has earned numerous awards, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for 2017 and an IDC Innovator for 2017, made Network World’s list of 10 hot virtualization start-ups to watch, was named one of CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers for 2019, and was a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 Global award. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, Citrix, SK Hynix, Forte Ventures, and Samsung. Learn more at http://www.tidalscale.com.

