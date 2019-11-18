ScaleMP : to Showcase SMP Supremacy and Composable Computing Innovations at SC19

Company Unveils vSMP Foundation v9.5, Demonstrates Composable Computing That Enables the Largest and Highest-Performing Shared-Memory Systems Available Today

ScaleMP™, a leader in high-end virtualization software, today announced that it will demonstrate its software-defined server products — ServerONE and ClusterONE, as well as solutions based on its software-defined memory technology, MemoryONE —in its booth, No. 1243, at the Supercomputing 2019 show in Denver.

The ServerONE demonstrations will show aggregation of many AMD EPYC/Rome systems, capable of more than 4000 cores, with benchmark results placing a 1536-core (3072 CPUs) system at the top of the market for high-end shared-memory computer. OpenMP shared-memory workloads will greatly benefit from this solution, as well as large in-memory computing and simulations.

The MemoryONE demonstrations will show how customers can leverage software-defined memory to use high-end NVMe SSDs as system memory to transparently expand DRAM for memory-intensive applications for both on-premises deployments as well as in the cloud. MemoryONE targets cloud, HPC and enterprise customers in need of larger system memory, allowing for more data to be analyzed in real time, leading to greater insights and faster decision-making.

“In 2019, we have continued our momentum with the HPC and cloud IT communities, with a strong demand for both our compute scale-up and software-defined memory solutions. MemoryONE has proven to be fundamental in delivering affordable large-memory solutions for memory-intensive applications, such as in-memory databases and cloud and high-performance computing applications, enabling larger system scales for IT departments,” says Shai Fultheim, CEO and founder of ScaleMP. “With our new dominance in shared-memory performance, customers need not look into proprietary, expensive SMP products that are limited in scale to only 32 processors. Rather, they can scale further, deliver better performance, use any vendor’s systems, and do so without breaking the bank.”

ScaleMP products and solutions will be showcased at ScaleMP’s booth No. 1243 at SC19.

Additionally, a live demo of MemoryONE on AMD.EPYC Rome will be on display at the Western Digital booth No. 1275. vSMP Foundation version 9.5 key enhancements include:

Support for AMD EPYC processors (7002 series)

Support for Intel Optane client devices 900p and 905p

Enhanced ServerONE and MemoryONE performance

Cloud integration with select CSPs

About vSMP Foundation

vSMP Foundation is the underlying technology for ScaleMP’s line of software-defined scale-up products. vSMP ServerONE aggregates multiple, industry-standard, off-the-shelf x86 servers into a single virtual high-end system, and provides customers with an alternative to traditional, expensive, symmetrical multiprocessing (SMP) systems. vSMP ClusterONE offers simplified distributed computing infrastructure with a single operating system. vSMP MemoryONE enables the transparent use of NVM storage as system memory, to reduce TCO and expand beyond traditional DRAM scaling limitations.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing for large compute and memory environments. Solutions based on ScaleMP technology are SAP-certified and compatible with both Intel and AMD processors; more than 10,000 systems run ScaleMP solutions in over 40 countries; ScaleMP OEMs and resellers include IT leaders such as Intel, Western Digital, Lenovo, Dell, and HPE; ScaleMP software has also been successfully deployed with servers from Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Inspur, and Supermicro. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

