Scali Rasmussen : Attorney Monica Baumann Earns Privacy Certification

Law firm Scali Rasmussen announced today that attorney Monica J. Baumann has successfully completed her certification as a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP).

Baumann, a member of the firm’s Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity team, received the certification through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world’s preeminent organization for credentialing privacy professionals. The certification demonstrates one’s understanding of the laws, regulations, and standards of privacy and data security in a given discipline.

“As their trusted advisors, our clients rely on us to counsel them on the latest regulations and standards—including privacy—and how they impact their businesses,” said Scali Rasmussen’s Founder and Managing Partner Christian Scali. “Coupled with our unique knowledge and analysis of the privacy issues facing our clients in light of the new California Consumer Privacy Act, Monica’s certification as an Information Privacy Professional allows our firm to stay ahead of the curve on evolving laws and regulations.”

The firm, which has a particular expertise representing auto dealer groups and related companies, formed the privacy team with emphasis on privacy and data security due to an increasingly complicated regulatory environment, particularly in California, where the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will go into effect on January 1, 2020. The CCPA will require a comprehensive review of, and massive overhaul to, our clients’ existing GLBA, advertising and promotion, IT, employment and other policies and procedures. Scali Rasmussen is uniquely situated to provide a one stop solution in every area of operation affected by this new law.

Baumann, a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry, was formerly the California New Car Dealers’ Association’s (CNCDA) Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, overseeing cutting-edge, industry-affecting litigation, assisting in the preparation and presentation of new legislation affecting auto dealers in California and overseeing CNCDA dealer manuals.

Scali Rasmussen’s attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA’s 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

