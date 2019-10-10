Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scali Rasmussen :'s Christian Scali Named as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law Nominee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Scali Rasmussen Managing Partner Christian Scali has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Scali’s diverse automotive industry practice includes advertising, consumer finance, privacy, employment, franchise, corporate control and ownership, flooring, debt financing and trade secret advice and counsel and litigation.

Scali’s experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, executive compensation litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. Scali is known throughout California for his work for the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law and as a Defense Steering Committee member in the infamous Trygar case against every new car dealer in California over alleged illegal leasing practices.

Scali is on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored the chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes in PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook as well as the California New Car Dealer Association’s Advertising Law Manual in 2015 and 2017. In 2018, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Scali a Top Litigator in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel Downtown.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen’s attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA’s 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pROBINSONS RETAIL : Bank eyes P2.5 billion in return to local debt market
AQ
01:11pHALLOWEEN RIDES : Ultimate List of Spooky Road Trip Destinations
PU
01:11pRUMBLEON FINANCE : Motorcycle Lenders You Can Really Get Behind
PU
01:11pATV VS. DIRT BIKE : Pros and Cons of Both Off-Road Rides
PU
01:01pNonprofit CureDuchenne Launches Biobank to Fuel Research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
BU
12:40pGRANITE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
NE
12:30pPLURALSIGHT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Pluralsight, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
12:26pHEALTHY RECIPE : Quinoa-Crusted Chicken With Black Bean & Corn Salad
PU
12:14pBOEING : CEO loses chairman title to focus on 737 Max crisis
AQ
11:46aARGONAUT GOLD : Reports Incident at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : BOSS TALK: Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Uber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
5Boeing Picks New Chairman -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group