Scali Rasmussen :'s Christian Scali Named as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law Nominee

Scali Rasmussen Managing Partner Christian Scali has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Scali’s diverse automotive industry practice includes advertising, consumer finance, privacy, employment, franchise, corporate control and ownership, flooring, debt financing and trade secret advice and counsel and litigation.

Scali’s experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, executive compensation litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. Scali is known throughout California for his work for the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law and as a Defense Steering Committee member in the infamous Trygar case against every new car dealer in California over alleged illegal leasing practices.

Scali is on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored the chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes in PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook as well as the California New Car Dealer Association’s Advertising Law Manual in 2015 and 2017. In 2018, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Scali a Top Litigator in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel Downtown.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen’s attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA’s 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

