Scali Rasmussen :'s Jennifer Burns Among Los Angeles' Top Women Attorneys

Law firm Scali Rasmussen announced today Jennifer Woo Burns, partner and chair of the firm's Labor and Employment practice, has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city’s most influential women attorneys. The Journal’s Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes, “during this challenging time battling the coronavirus, we are relying on our trusted advisers more than ever. In times of uncertainty, lawyers . . . are particularly needed to help our businesses respond and react to issues at hand.”

“Jennifer is a skilled lawyer and continually proves her ability to provide the firm’s clients with the highest degree of strategy and service,” said Firm Managing Partner Christian Scali. “Her leadership and advice during this rapidly changing Covid pandemic has been priceless.”

The Publisher describes in the feature, “Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception.” The honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large.”

Burns' previous work as in-house and outside employment counsel, as well as HR management for auto dealer groups has given her a grounded perspective in handling employment-related compliance matters. She has advised businesses regarding compliance with employment laws and defended businesses in employment litigation, including participating in multiple jury trials for wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuits.

The report adds that Burns, a UCLA alum who obtained her J.D. from Loyola Law School, “co-founded Pacific HR Alliance, providing businesses with cost-effective Human Resources compliance support. As outside counsel, Burns gained exposure to many industries and acquired the expertise of a legal practitioner. In addition, and in her capacity as in-house counsel and HR management, she gained an understanding of the operational realities of the automotive industry and successfully collaborated with management to achieve legal compliance and business objectives.”

As a Los Angeles-area native, Jennifer is committed to being a trusted advisor for clients in Southern California and throughout the State. She values most her close relationships with clients in the day-to-day challenges of handling employment issues, especially in today’s challenging environment.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders within their areas of practice, including a formidable knowledge of the automotive industry. The firm’s attorneys provide litigation services in a broad scope of practice areas as well as counsel and education on new and trending issues including distribution and franchise, consumer product safety, privacy & advertising and employment law. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

