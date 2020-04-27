Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scali Rasmussen :'s Jennifer Burns Among Los Angeles' Top Women Attorneys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Law firm Scali Rasmussen announced today Jennifer Woo Burns, partner and chair of the firm's Labor and Employment practice, has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city’s most influential women attorneys. The Journal’s Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes, “during this challenging time battling the coronavirus, we are relying on our trusted advisers more than ever. In times of uncertainty, lawyers . . . are particularly needed to help our businesses respond and react to issues at hand.”

“Jennifer is a skilled lawyer and continually proves her ability to provide the firm’s clients with the highest degree of strategy and service,” said Firm Managing Partner Christian Scali. “Her leadership and advice during this rapidly changing Covid pandemic has been priceless.”

The Publisher describes in the feature, “Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception.” The honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large.”

Burns' previous work as in-house and outside employment counsel, as well as HR management for auto dealer groups has given her a grounded perspective in handling employment-related compliance matters. She has advised businesses regarding compliance with employment laws and defended businesses in employment litigation, including participating in multiple jury trials for wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuits.

The report adds that Burns, a UCLA alum who obtained her J.D. from Loyola Law School, “co-founded Pacific HR Alliance, providing businesses with cost-effective Human Resources compliance support. As outside counsel, Burns gained exposure to many industries and acquired the expertise of a legal practitioner. In addition, and in her capacity as in-house counsel and HR management, she gained an understanding of the operational realities of the automotive industry and successfully collaborated with management to achieve legal compliance and business objectives.”

As a Los Angeles-area native, Jennifer is committed to being a trusted advisor for clients in Southern California and throughout the State. She values most her close relationships with clients in the day-to-day challenges of handling employment issues, especially in today’s challenging environment.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders within their areas of practice, including a formidable knowledge of the automotive industry. The firm’s attorneys provide litigation services in a broad scope of practice areas as well as counsel and education on new and trending issues including distribution and franchise, consumer product safety, privacy & advertising and employment law. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFACEBANK GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pELECTRONIC SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pORCO PROPERTY : AGM 28 May 2020 Convening Notice
AQ
03:01pPAi announces membership with Financial Data Exchange for financial data sharing standard
PR
03:01pECOSYNTHETIX : to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
03:01pK-12 Online Tutoring Market 2019-2023 | Importance of STEM Education to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pPersonal Genome Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for PGDx elio™ tissue complete, the First Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Diagnostic Kit for Oncology
BU
03:01pVOYA FINANCIAL : Recognizes ‘100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance'
BU
03:01pSutter Roseville Moves Up Opening of ER-ICU Expansion to Prepare for COVID-19 Patient Surge
GL
03:00pALTAMIRA GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - ALTA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3BRENT : U.S. oil plunges 18%, Brent hovers near $20 a barrel
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group