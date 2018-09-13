Scalyr : CEO to Address DevOps Community at Jenkins World 2018

Operational Visibility Is the Name of the Game for Successful Software Delivery

Scalyr, the provider of blazing-fast log management for both engineering and operations, today announced CEO and Founder Steve Newman will present at Jenkins World 2018, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using Jenkins for continuous delivery.

The conference, held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis September 16-19, is the largest gathering of Jenkins users in the world who will attend sessions, workshops, training and other learning opportunities. Newman’s talk, titled “Necessity is the Mother of (Re)Invention,” will delve into the technology trends – like microservices, data architecture complexity, and increasing demands to create amazing experiences for consumers with no downtime or interruptions – that place incredible pressure on front-line engineers to achieve better operational visibility. An engineer and entrepreneur himself, Newman will draw on his firsthand experience and extensive user data to help attendees learn about practical advice for using data processing engines that deliver search results at extraordinary speed – 1.5 terabytes per second to be exact – and how the economy of scale can work in their favor. His presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in Golden Gate Ballroom B.

“Jenkins World brings together leaders in software delivery and DevOps for practical information to succeed in today’s high-velocity environment,” said Steve Newman, CEO and founder of Scalyr. “I’m excited to be able to share our experience helping engineering and DevOps teams scale and move at the speed of modern business.”

Scalyr at Jenkins World

For the second year, Scalyr is a sponsor of the event, where it will showcase its Jenkins support. Check out demos and learn more by visiting the team at booth #201. Join CEO Steve Newman’s presentation, “Necessity is the Mother of (Re)Invention,” on September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in Golden Gate Ballroom B.

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery, and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,300 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

About Scalyr

Scalyr is the company engineering and operations teams trust for blazing-fast log management and increased observability. Unlike traditional log management tools built for IT cost centers, only Scalyr is architected for modern development techniques and practices. With Scalyr, engineers can go fast at scale, keep things simple, and share with their teams. Driven by purpose-built, streamlined database and the full power of its massively parallel cloud computing cluster, Scalyr is the fastest log management platform in the industry. Its search speed exceeds 1.5 TB/second, and 96 percent of queries complete in less than one second. Scalyr’s rapidly-growing customer base includes NBCUniversal, Business Insider, CareerBuilder, Grab, and Zalando, it has the highest rating in its category in G2 Crowd, and has been named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner. Visit us at www.scalyr.com and follow us on Twitter (@scalyr).

