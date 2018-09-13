Scalyr : CEO to Address DevOps Community at Jenkins World 2018

Scalyr,
the provider of blazing-fast log management for both engineering and
operations, today announced CEO and Founder Steve Newman will present at Jenkins
World 2018, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using
Jenkins for continuous delivery.
The conference, held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis September
16-19, is the largest gathering of Jenkins users in the world who will
attend sessions, workshops, training and other learning opportunities.
Newman’s talk, titled “Necessity
is the Mother of (Re)Invention,” will delve into the technology
trends – like microservices, data architecture complexity, and
increasing demands to create amazing experiences for consumers with no
downtime or interruptions – that place incredible pressure on front-line
engineers to achieve better operational visibility. An engineer and
entrepreneur himself, Newman will draw on his firsthand experience and
extensive user
data to help attendees learn about practical advice for using data
processing engines that deliver search results at extraordinary speed –
1.5 terabytes per second to be exact – and how the economy of scale can
work in their favor. His presentation is scheduled for Tuesday,
September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in Golden Gate Ballroom B.
“Jenkins World brings together leaders in software delivery and DevOps
for practical information to succeed in today’s high-velocity
environment,” said Steve Newman, CEO and founder of Scalyr. “I’m excited
to be able to share our experience helping engineering and DevOps teams
scale and move at the speed of modern business.”
Scalyr at Jenkins World
For the second year, Scalyr is a sponsor of the event, where it will
showcase its Jenkins support. Check out demos and learn more by visiting
the team at booth #201. Join CEO Steve Newman’s presentation, “Necessity
is the Mother of (Re)Invention,” on September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in
Golden Gate Ballroom B.
Additional Resources
● Get to know Scalyr: https://blog.scalyr.com/
● Learn more about Jenkins: https://jenkins.io/press/
● Download Jenkins: https://jenkins.io/
About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community
Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a
large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other
people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery, and
other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual
Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,300 plugins that extend Jenkins
to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.
The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global
development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums
and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels.
By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the
Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure
for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the
Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).
About Scalyr
Scalyr is the company engineering and operations teams trust for
blazing-fast log management and increased observability. Unlike
traditional log management tools built for IT cost centers, only Scalyr
is architected for modern development techniques and practices. With
Scalyr, engineers can go fast at scale, keep things simple, and share
with their teams. Driven by purpose-built, streamlined database and the
full power of its massively parallel cloud computing cluster, Scalyr is
the fastest log management platform in the industry. Its search speed
exceeds 1.5 TB/second, and 96 percent of queries complete in less than
one second. Scalyr’s rapidly-growing customer base includes
NBCUniversal, Business Insider, CareerBuilder, Grab, and Zalando, it has
the highest rating in its category in G2 Crowd, and has been named a
2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner. Visit us at www.scalyr.com
and follow us on Twitter (@scalyr).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005931/en/