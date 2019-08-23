Log in
Scandinavian Enviro : Quarterly report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January – June 2019

08/23/2019 | 03:23am EDT

2019-08-23

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Enviro's receives its biggest order until now from Trelleborg

Q2 2019

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0.2 (0.4)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -11.4 (-9.9)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.03 (-0.08)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -11.4 (-7.9)
  • Trelleborg Lanka places a serial sales order amounting to a yearly value of around KEUR 180,000

Jan-Jun 2019

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0.3 (0.6)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -21.4 (-19.0)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.07 (-0.16)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -20.1 (-13.3)
  • Elysium Aps (which is a possible candidate to become a joint venture with Enviro as co-owner) signs a rental agreement I Denmark for a plant in Nyborg
  • A Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) covering Enviro's recovered carbon black concludes that its creation saves around 80% CO2 emissions compared to production of virgin carbon black (see graph below)

Significant events after the end of the period

  • The company signs a Term Sheet with Treadcraft Carbon concerning a plant in New York State, US

For more information, please contact:
 Thomas Sörensson, CEO Enviro, tel: +46 (0)735-10 53 43, thomas.sorensson@envirosystems.seUrban Folcker, CFO Enviro, +46 (0)760-00 13 11, urban.folcker@envirosystems.seAlf Blomqvist, Chairman of the Board Enviro, +46 (0)733 149 700, alf@blomqvistunlimited.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 01 550, ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Enviro at Nasdaq First North, Stockholm.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
 Regnbågsgatan 8C, 417 55 Göteborg
info@envirosystems.sewww.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:58 CEST on August 23rd, 2019.

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
