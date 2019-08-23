Scandinavian Enviro : Quarterly report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January – June 2019

2019-08-23

Enviro's receives its biggest order until now from Trelleborg

Q2 2019

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0.2 (0.4)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -11.4 (-9.9)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.03 (-0.08)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -11.4 (-7.9)

Trelleborg Lanka places a serial sales order amounting to a yearly value of around KEUR 180,000

Jan-Jun 2019

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0.3 (0.6)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -21.4 (-19.0)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.07 (-0.16)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -20.1 (-13.3)

Elysium Aps (which is a possible candidate to become a joint venture with Enviro as co-owner) signs a rental agreement I Denmark for a plant in Nyborg

A Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) covering Enviro's recovered carbon black concludes that its creation saves around 80% CO2 emissions compared to production of virgin carbon black (see graph below)

Significant events after the end of the period

The company signs a Term Sheet with Treadcraft Carbon concerning a plant in New York State, US

