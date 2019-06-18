Scandit : Opens R&D Office in Tampere, Finland to Strengthen Leadership in Mobile Computer Vision and Augmented Reality

Tampere is a top 5 global hub for mobile imaging innovation and Scandit is a market leader in mobile computer vision

Scandit, the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR), today announced the opening of a research and development office in Tampere, Finland. This adds to Scandit’s growing footprint of offices currently in Zurich, Warsaw, London, Boston and San Francisco, facilitated by Scandit investors such as GV (formerly Google Ventures), NGP Capital and Atomico.

Thousands of Scandit-powered mobile barcode scanning services exist today, running on 100+ million mobile devices and capturing billions of scans each year, at the highest accuracy, and speeds of up to 480 scans per minute. Scandit has started hiring in Tampere for specialists in mobile image processing and machine learning. These engineers will be working on advanced mobile computer vision and augmented reality technology for large enterprises in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and healthcare.

Tampere has been a beacon of innovation for the mobile phone industry since the 1990s and is strongly associated with Nokia camera and imaging innovations as well as the Tampere University with its strong tradition in signal processing. The local workforce is a perfect match for Scandit, which employs engineers highly skilled in mobile camera and imaging technology.

As part of this announcement, Scandit will today be featured at an invitation-only Tampere Imaging Ecosystem event for imaging experts from around the world, organized by Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency. Christof Roduner (VP Engineering, CIO and co-founder of Scandit) will be presenting during the event.

“The Tampere community is excited that Scandit has seen the huge opportunity that exists for them to be a part of one of the top five imaging ecosystems in the world,” said Oliver Hussey, Senior Business Advisor at Business Tampere. “We look forward to continuing to support them as they become an established part of the local community.”

“Our new Tampere office will be another strong addition to our engineering teams in Zurich and Warsaw, who are building Scandit’s next-generation products based on computer vision and augmented reality,” said Christof Roduner, VP Engineering, CIO of Scandit. “We know how talented the local community is, and Scandit is proud to be part of it. We welcome Business Tampere’s ongoing support.”

Resources

• Learn more about Scandit’s career opportunities: https://www.scandit.com/careers/

• Watch this video to see Scandit in action: https://www.scandit.com/resources/videos/scandit-computer-vision-for-the-modern-enterprise/

• View Scandit’s press kit: https://www.scandit.com/press/

• Learn more about Scandit: https://www.scandit.com/

About Scandit

Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots.

Scandit’s mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare can use Scandit’s technology to create and power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like mobile point of sale, mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, and proof of delivery.

Many of the world’s most innovative and successful companies are benefiting from Scandit’s enterprise-grade mobile data capture platform, including Sephora, Louis Vuitton, DHL, and Levi Strauss & Co.

For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005118/en/