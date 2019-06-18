Scandit : Opens R&D Office in Tampere, Finland to Strengthen Leadership in Mobile Computer Vision and Augmented Reality

Scandit,
the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision
and augmented reality (AR), today announced the opening of a research
and development office in Tampere, Finland. This adds to Scandit’s
growing footprint of offices currently in Zurich, Warsaw, London, Boston
and San Francisco, facilitated by Scandit investors such as GV (formerly
Google Ventures), NGP Capital and Atomico.
Thousands of Scandit-powered mobile barcode scanning services exist
today, running on 100+ million mobile devices and capturing billions of
scans each year, at the highest accuracy, and speeds of up to 480 scans
per minute. Scandit has started hiring in Tampere for specialists in
mobile image processing and machine learning. These engineers will be
working on advanced mobile computer vision and augmented reality
technology for large enterprises in industries such as retail,
transportation and logistics, manufacturing and healthcare.
Tampere has been a beacon of innovation for the mobile phone industry
since the 1990s and is strongly associated with Nokia camera and imaging
innovations as well as the Tampere University with its strong tradition
in signal processing. The local workforce is a perfect match for
Scandit, which employs engineers highly skilled in mobile camera and
imaging technology.
As part of this announcement, Scandit will today be featured at an
invitation-only Tampere Imaging Ecosystem event for imaging experts from
around the world, organized by Business Tampere, the Tampere region
economic development agency. Christof Roduner (VP Engineering, CIO and
co-founder of Scandit) will be presenting during the event.
“The Tampere community is excited that Scandit has seen the huge
opportunity that exists for them to be a part of one of the top five
imaging ecosystems in the world,” said Oliver Hussey, Senior Business
Advisor at Business Tampere. “We look forward to continuing to support
them as they become an established part of the local community.”
“Our new Tampere office will be another strong addition to our
engineering teams in Zurich and Warsaw, who are building Scandit’s
next-generation products based on computer vision and augmented
reality,” said Christof Roduner, VP Engineering, CIO of Scandit. “We
know how talented the local community is, and Scandit is proud to be
part of it. We welcome Business Tampere’s ongoing support.”
About Scandit
Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they
interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with
real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text,
objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets,
wearables, drones, and robots.
Scandit’s mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer
vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies
in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics,
manufacturing, and healthcare can use Scandit’s technology to create and
power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like mobile point of
sale, mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, and proof of
delivery.
Many of the world’s most innovative and successful companies are
benefiting from Scandit’s enterprise-grade mobile data capture platform,
including Sephora, Louis Vuitton, DHL, and Levi Strauss & Co.
For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.
