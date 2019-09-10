Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scania : Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery crane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:22am EDT

The Finnish haulier Kuuskuljetus Oy is leading the way by operating a Scania G 410 liquified gas truck with an electro-hydraulic loader crane. By filling biogas, the haulier reduces its carbon emissions by up to 90 percent.

This is Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery electro-hydraulic crane. This unusual combination was selected in view of Kuuskuljetus' transport assignments for the Renta Group. Renta supplies scaffolding in the capital Helsinki, also in the early hours of the mornings when residents are asleep. Since the gas truck is much quieter, they can continue to rest undisturbed.

In addition to the quiet truck, the HIAB X-HiPro loader crane operates nearly silently since batteries power the electric motor for the hydraulics. 'The batteries are charged during the night, which is usually sufficient for the day's work' says Kuuskuljetus' Managing Director Janne Voitto. 'If there is a lack of power, the crane can be traditionally operated with power from the engine.'

Growing gas trend

Voitto had been considering this combination but first wished to find out more before committing himself to purchasing a gas truck. 'The economics always come first for a haulier. I now believe that gas vehicles are a growing trend for future heavy transports.'

Before deciding, he consulted with the customer, Renta, and called its managing director. 'He answered while driving his Tesla and had similar ideas so we had no trouble agreeing on cost.'

Close cooperation

Since the truck was the first of its kind, close collaboration was required between Scania, the bodybuilder and the customer. The chassis was specially designed for this purpose and to accommodate the heavy 800 kilo battery, one to the two LNG tanks was deselected.

Although this truck has just recently taken into service, Voitto is already pondering another idea. 'I'm examining whether the batteries could be charged using the oil flow that's generated in the hydraulic system.'

Disclaimer

Scania AB published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aGERMAN FINANCE MINISTER : Agreement in U.S.-China trade dispute urgently needed
RE
04:48aUK pay growth hits 4% for first time since 2008 but hiring slows
RE
04:42aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Emphasizes Financial Consumer Protection in Revised Regulation
PU
04:42aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Post Net Inflows of US$430 Million in June 2019 & First Semester Level Reach US$3.6 Billion
PU
04:40aIraq resists U.S. pressure to reduce Iranian gas imports
RE
04:31aKenyan shilling strengthens against the dollar
RE
04:24aBank of England's Vlieghe warns of risks from new stimulus ideas
RE
04:22aSCANIA : Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery crane
PU
04:22aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Harmonised Labour Cost Index
PU
04:21aYen slides to five-week lows as risky bets thrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
5Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group