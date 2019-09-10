Scania : Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery crane

The Finnish haulier Kuuskuljetus Oy is leading the way by operating a Scania G 410 liquified gas truck with an electro-hydraulic loader crane. By filling biogas, the haulier reduces its carbon emissions by up to 90 percent.

This is Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery electro-hydraulic crane. This unusual combination was selected in view of Kuuskuljetus' transport assignments for the Renta Group. Renta supplies scaffolding in the capital Helsinki, also in the early hours of the mornings when residents are asleep. Since the gas truck is much quieter, they can continue to rest undisturbed.

In addition to the quiet truck, the HIAB X-HiPro loader crane operates nearly silently since batteries power the electric motor for the hydraulics. 'The batteries are charged during the night, which is usually sufficient for the day's work' says Kuuskuljetus' Managing Director Janne Voitto. 'If there is a lack of power, the crane can be traditionally operated with power from the engine.'

Growing gas trend

Voitto had been considering this combination but first wished to find out more before committing himself to purchasing a gas truck. 'The economics always come first for a haulier. I now believe that gas vehicles are a growing trend for future heavy transports.'

Before deciding, he consulted with the customer, Renta, and called its managing director. 'He answered while driving his Tesla and had similar ideas so we had no trouble agreeing on cost.'

Close cooperation

Since the truck was the first of its kind, close collaboration was required between Scania, the bodybuilder and the customer. The chassis was specially designed for this purpose and to accommodate the heavy 800 kilo battery, one to the two LNG tanks was deselected.

Although this truck has just recently taken into service, Voitto is already pondering another idea. 'I'm examining whether the batteries could be charged using the oil flow that's generated in the hydraulic system.'