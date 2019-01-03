'The perfect alternative for all transport operators'

Scania in Lithuania has partnered with the Vlantana logistics company and SG dujos, which develops gas infrastructure, to trial the first gas-fuelled truck in the country.

'The Scania CNG gas truck provides us with a great opportunity to become a front runner in sustainable transport.' says Vladas Stončius, Executive Manager, Vlantana. 'Further advantages for us will be driving in restricted areas and opportunities to access ferries and underground parking garages.'

The Scania R 410 with its 13-litre gas engine is being trialled by Vlantana on their local and regional routes. Fuelling CNG in Lithuania is currently more than 40 percent cheaper in comparison with diesel.

Lithuania already has nine CNG filling station trucks with services available in all major cities. The CNG trials are seen as a forerunner to coming availability also of LNG, with the first LNG filling station due to open next year. With Lithuania's floating LNG storage and regasification unit Independence, docked at Klaipeda since 2014, a rapid expansion of LNG facilities is expected.

Scania trials first CNG truck in Lithuania

'Using gas as vehicle fuel in Lithuania only started this year,' says Virginijus Korsakas, CEO of SG dujos.

'Gas is becoming a perfect alternative for all transport operators, not only because of the environmental aspects but also because of the competitive price.'