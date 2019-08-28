Scanship Holding ASA : Awarding of options according to the 2019 option program

On 23 May 2019, the general meeting of Scanship Holding ASA resolved an option program for leading employees and qualified resource persons.

The number of options granted under the 2019 program will not exceed 2.5 % (2 404 388 shares) of the total current outstanding shares in the company. Today a total of 1 490 000 options have been awarded according to the option program. Of the total awarded options, the following primary insiders have been awarded options pursuant to the option program as follows:

Number of Shares owned Name Position options granted today 1) Henrik Badin CEO 110 000 10 532 149 Asgeir Wien CDO 80 000 10 500 000 Jonny Hansen COO 80 000 10 500 000 Erik Magelssen CFO 110 000 0 Lasse Grinden Controller 20 000 6 526 1) Including shares owned by related parties / "nærstående"

Each option gives the right to subscribe for one share in Scanship Holding ASA. The subscription price for each share shall be NOK 17.90, equal to the 5-day volume weighted average share price of Scanship Holding ASA prior to the award date.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



