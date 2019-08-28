Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scanship Holding ASA : Awarding of options according to the 2019 option program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:03am EDT

On 23 May 2019, the general meeting of Scanship Holding ASA resolved an option program for leading employees and qualified resource persons.

The number of options granted under the 2019 program will not exceed 2.5 % (2 404 388 shares) of the total current outstanding shares in the company. Today a total of 1 490 000 options have been awarded according to the option program. Of the total awarded options, the following primary insiders have been awarded options pursuant to the option program as follows:

  Number ofShares owned
NamePositionoptions granted today 1)
Henrik BadinCEO110 00010 532 149
Asgeir WienCDO80 00010 500 000
Jonny HansenCOO80 00010 500 000
Erik MagelssenCFO110 0000
Lasse GrindenController20 0006 526
1) Including shares owned by related parties / "nærstående"

Each option gives the right to subscribe for one share in Scanship Holding ASA. The subscription price for each share shall be NOK 17.90, equal to the 5-day volume weighted average share price of Scanship Holding ASA prior to the award date.

The options will be vested and may be used to subscribe for shares in the company on the terms and conditions set out in the option program.


 

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO 
Scanship Holding ASA 
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25 
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no


ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Christoph Günter appointed as President EMEA
EQ
02:33aChina's tariffs on U.S. commodities and energy
RE
02:31aAVTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : INTERIM REPORT January - June 2019
AQ
02:31aCHROMOGENICS : Interim Report January-June 2019
AQ
02:31aJETPAK TOP PUBL : Interim Report Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) 1 January - 30 June 2019
AQ
02:31aMEDIVIR : Interim report january - june 2019
AQ
02:31aCYXONE : Interim Report January 1st to June 30th, 2019
AQ
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL :  Medical takes the next step in partnership regarding its AI-based imaging technology
AQ
02:31aEAB GROUP PLC : continues measures to increase profitability and starts planning a new efficiency program
AQ
02:31aEAB GROUP PLC : will commence acquiring the company's own shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5BP PLC : BP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group