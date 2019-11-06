Scanship Holding ASA : Contemplated private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Scanship Holding ASA (“Scanship” or the “Company”) has retained Carnegie AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and SpareBank 1 Markets AS as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Managers") to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors, in each case subject to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions, after the close of Oslo Stock Exchange today (the "Private Placement").

In the Private Placement, the Company is offering up to 6.5 million new shares, representing up to approximately 6.5 % of the outstanding capital of the Company. The subscription price in the Private Placement will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The minimum subscription and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement pursuant to applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Company's growth within landbased products and services, with a focus on (i) plastic waste handling, (ii) the European biogas market, and (iii) metallurgic applications of biocoke from pyrolysis.

The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement commences today at 16:30 CET and closes on 7 November 2019 at 08:00 CET. The Managers and the Company may, however, at any time resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period at their sole discretion and for any reason on short notice. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

The new shares allocated in the Private Placement will be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction on a regular T+2 basis by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending agreement between SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers), the Company and Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS. The shares delivered to the subscribers will thus be tradable from allocation. The Managers will settle the share loan with new shares in the Company to be issued by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to an authorization granted at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held 2 October 2019.

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS (IRIC) has committed to a subscription of NOK 50 million. In addition, CDO Asgeir Wien, through Daler Inn Limited, will subscribe for 100,000 Offer Shares and COO Jonny Hansen, through Exproco Limited, will subscribe for EUR 100,000. In addition Olivier Lepez, CEO in Etia, will subscribe for 50 000 shares and Philippe Sajet, COO in Etia, will subscribe for 50 000 shares.

The Company will announce the final number of shares placed and the final subscription price in the Private Placement in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published before opening of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 7 November 2019. The payment date for the new shares is expected to be on or about 11 November 2019. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to final approval by the Board.

The allocation of the new shares in the Private Placement will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process. The final allocation will be made at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors in consultation with the Managers. Notification of allotment will be sent to the applicants by the Managers on or about 7 November 2019, subject to any shortenings or extensions of the bookbuilding period.

The Company’s Board of Directors has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014, and is of the opinion that the contemplated transaction is in compliance with these requirements. The Board of Directors concluded that the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a private placement was considered necessary in the interest of time and successful completion of the share issue. The Private Placement will allow the Company to raise capital faster, with a lower discount and with significantly lower transaction costs than what a rights issue would entail, and it will also broaden the shareholder base to the benefit of the shareholders and the Company. On this basis, and based on an assessment of the current equity markets, the Company's Board of Directors has considered the Private Placement to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders. As a consequence of the Private Placement structure, the shareholders' preferential rights will be deviated from.

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyrocarbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France and the US.





