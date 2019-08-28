Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scanship Holding ASA : First Half Year 2019 results - high activity and record order backlog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Scanship had revenues of NOK 181.3 million (146.5) in the first half 2019, an increase of 24 %, and EBITDA of NOK 22.6 million (16.3), a growth of 39 %. During the period, Scanship has been awarded breakthrough contracts for its ‘Waste to Energy’ technology as well as additional contracts within its core cruise industry segment. The order backlog at the end of the second quarter was NOK 700 million (513).

"It was another six months of continued strong growth in revenues and operating profits, driven by increased demand from customers for environmental solutions. Once again, our order backlog rose to record levels as we have signed several new milestone contracts. Scanship is looking forward to helping companies improve their environmental footprint and we have a series of initiatives for further growth", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship.

Please see the attached First Half Year 2019 Financial report.

The company will present the results at hrs. 12.00 noon today at Hotel Continental.
Location: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24, Oslo



For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin – CEO                                         Erik Magelssen – CFO
Scanship Holding ASA                                     Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25                                        Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no                    erik.magelssen@scanship.no



ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Christoph Günter appointed as President EMEA
EQ
02:33aChina's tariffs on U.S. commodities and energy
RE
02:31aAVTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : INTERIM REPORT January - June 2019
AQ
02:31aCHROMOGENICS : Interim Report January-June 2019
AQ
02:31aJETPAK TOP PUBL : Interim Report Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) 1 January - 30 June 2019
AQ
02:31aMEDIVIR : Interim report january - june 2019
AQ
02:31aCYXONE : Interim Report January 1st to June 30th, 2019
AQ
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL :  Medical takes the next step in partnership regarding its AI-based imaging technology
AQ
02:31aEAB GROUP PLC : continues measures to increase profitability and starts planning a new efficiency program
AQ
02:31aEAB GROUP PLC : will commence acquiring the company's own shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5BP PLC : BP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group