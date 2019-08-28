Scanship Holding ASA : First Half Year 2019 results - high activity and record order backlog

Scanship had revenues of NOK 181.3 million (146.5) in the first half 2019, an increase of 24 %, and EBITDA of NOK 22.6 million (16.3), a growth of 39 %. During the period, Scanship has been awarded breakthrough contracts for its ‘Waste to Energy’ technology as well as additional contracts within its core cruise industry segment. The order backlog at the end of the second quarter was NOK 700 million (513).

"It was another six months of continued strong growth in revenues and operating profits, driven by increased demand from customers for environmental solutions. Once again, our order backlog rose to record levels as we have signed several new milestone contracts. Scanship is looking forward to helping companies improve their environmental footprint and we have a series of initiatives for further growth", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship.

Please see the attached First Half Year 2019 Financial report.

The company will present the results at hrs. 12.00 noon today at Hotel Continental.

Location: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24, Oslo









For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin – CEO Erik Magelssen – CFO

Scanship Holding ASA Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25 Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no erik.magelssen@scanship.no









ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





