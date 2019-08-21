Scanship Holding ASA : Invitation to presentation of Results for First Half Year 2019 on Wednesday 28 August

For further queries, please contact: Erik Magelssen - CFO Scanship Holding ASA Tel: +47 928 88 728 Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no
ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.