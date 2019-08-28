Log in
Scanship Holding ASA : Notification of trade - primary insider

08/28/2019 | 09:59am EDT

Maria Therese Victoria Badin, who is a related party of the CEO of Scanship Holding ASA, Mr. Henrik Badin, has today purchased 2 300 shares at a price of NOK 19.10 per share. After this transaction, Ms. Badin controls 34 449 shares in the Company. Mr. Henrik Badin controls, in addition, 10 500 000 shares in the Company through his 100 % owned company Badin Invest Ltd.


For further queries, please contact:
Erik Magelssen - CFO 
Scanship Holding ASA 
Tel: +47 928 88 728 
Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no


ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
