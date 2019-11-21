Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Scanship Holding ASA through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded a retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The contract is to deliver and install a Scanship AWP system on their Nautica vessel operated under their Oceania Cruises brand. The system will process all grey wastewater sources and black water to the industry highest environmental standard. This standard is specified as IMO Marpol MEPC 227 (64) with chapter 4.2 for special area Baltic Sea including phosphorus and nitrogen removal. The installation will be done during the spring of 2020.

"Today, nineteen cruise ships in the fleet of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are equipped with Scanship AWP purifying its wastewater to the industry highest effluent standard worldwide. With this new contract, we are thrilled to continue delivering systems to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and supporting their commitment to cleaner oceans and sustainable seafaring”, says CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

With this contract, Scanship AS will be enabling Norwegian Cruise Line Holding and its subsidiary Oceania Cruises to continue their efforts to enhance UN’s Sustainable Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







