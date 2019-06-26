Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded contract at Chinese shipyard for a leading global cruiseship owner

Scanship Holding ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS, been awarded a contract with a Chinese shipyard to deliver its advanced wastewater purification system for a medium sized cruise ship that will enter service in 2021. The shipowner has currently the intention to build up to 6 vessels in this new Chinese built series, whereas 2 vessels are firm, and 4 vessels are options. The Scanship wastewater purification system will process all wastewater including sewage, accomodation grey and galley water to meet the industry's highest environmental regulations worldwide, and particularly the new regulations now being enforced in the Baltic Sea IMO MARPOL MEPC 227(64) included special area with nutrient removal.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



