Scantron Announces Alliance with ConnecME Education

Through alliance and combined expertise, Scantron and ConnecME deliver expert assessment education solutions in the Middle East and North Africa

Scantron Corporation, a global, technology and services driven company whose experts provide comprehensive assessment and technology solutions, today announced the launch of a strategic alliance with ConnecME Education, an international education company that provides tailored educational solutions for schools, universities, and government departments. This alliance will allow the organizations to develop, deliver, and support assessment programs in the Middle East and North Africa – including data analytics packages for educators as well as certification and licensure.

As a leader in assessment development and psychometrics, Scantron is one of the only vendors in the industry that has extensive experience in certification, licensure, pre-employment, and educational assessments all under one roof. By working with ConnecME, who are experts in the delivery and management of large-scale assessment programs and are highly attuned to local needs and environmental considerations, Scantron professionals can better provide full-service support for regional clients.

“Launching and growing assessment programs in the Middle East and North Africa takes time, effort, and local expertise and attention,” said Kevin Brueggeman, CEO, Scantron. “Being an expert in assessment development, delivery, and data analytics for K-12 markets as well as certification and licensure is only part of the solution in serving a worldwide audience. ConnecME’s extensive test center network and highly qualified teams in assessment implementation, combined with our global team of assessment experts, enables us to help our clients develop and deliver high-quality exams while also making the best use of their assessment data.”

On the other side of the alliance, ConnecME also stands to realize gains as the organization leverages the unique capabilities Scantron has spent decades perfecting. Moving forward, all of ConnecME’s test centers in the region will now undergo Scantron’s ANSI-certified proctor training to ensure that every test is delivered within a standardized environment that exceeds industry requirements.

“ConnecME teams have the experience and the methodologies needed to work with local organizations for adoption and support of global education programs,” said Mohammad Shadid, CEO, ConnecME. “We also have the teams in country that can help maintain and grow participation in education programs. When combined with the assessment development and psychometric expertise of Scantron, together we are able to provide so much more.”

As the alliance develops, both Scantron and ConnecME will continue to support assessment programs nationally while enriching capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, both organizations will attend the upcoming Association of Test Publishers conference in Orlando, FL on March 17-20, where Scantron will host an evening event on March 18 open to all attendees. To attend the event, please contact Mary.Paraskos@Scantron.com.

ABOUT SCANTRON

Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. Each year the company develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. Scantron is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

ABOUT ConnecME

ConnecME is an international educational company that understands the importance of empowerment and global citizenship. With our strong partnerships, we aim to provide tailored educational and career solutions to meet the unique needs of schools, universities, associations, certifying bodies, and government departments. Our goal is to provide students and lifelong learners with opportunities to help them become globally competitive and to attain excellence and recognition in the global domain. We view our role as one of continuous support to students and candidates in helping to open more doors to opportunities both home and abroad.

