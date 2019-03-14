Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scantron Announces Alliance with ConnecME Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Through alliance and combined expertise, Scantron and ConnecME deliver expert assessment education solutions in the Middle East and North Africa

Scantron Corporation, a global, technology and services driven company whose experts provide comprehensive assessment and technology solutions, today announced the launch of a strategic alliance with ConnecME Education, an international education company that provides tailored educational solutions for schools, universities, and government departments. This alliance will allow the organizations to develop, deliver, and support assessment programs in the Middle East and North Africa – including data analytics packages for educators as well as certification and licensure.

As a leader in assessment development and psychometrics, Scantron is one of the only vendors in the industry that has extensive experience in certification, licensure, pre-employment, and educational assessments all under one roof. By working with ConnecME, who are experts in the delivery and management of large-scale assessment programs and are highly attuned to local needs and environmental considerations, Scantron professionals can better provide full-service support for regional clients.

“Launching and growing assessment programs in the Middle East and North Africa takes time, effort, and local expertise and attention,” said Kevin Brueggeman, CEO, Scantron. “Being an expert in assessment development, delivery, and data analytics for K-12 markets as well as certification and licensure is only part of the solution in serving a worldwide audience. ConnecME’s extensive test center network and highly qualified teams in assessment implementation, combined with our global team of assessment experts, enables us to help our clients develop and deliver high-quality exams while also making the best use of their assessment data.”

On the other side of the alliance, ConnecME also stands to realize gains as the organization leverages the unique capabilities Scantron has spent decades perfecting. Moving forward, all of ConnecME’s test centers in the region will now undergo Scantron’s ANSI-certified proctor training to ensure that every test is delivered within a standardized environment that exceeds industry requirements.

“ConnecME teams have the experience and the methodologies needed to work with local organizations for adoption and support of global education programs,” said Mohammad Shadid, CEO, ConnecME. “We also have the teams in country that can help maintain and grow participation in education programs. When combined with the assessment development and psychometric expertise of Scantron, together we are able to provide so much more.”

As the alliance develops, both Scantron and ConnecME will continue to support assessment programs nationally while enriching capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, both organizations will attend the upcoming Association of Test Publishers conference in Orlando, FL on March 17-20, where Scantron will host an evening event on March 18 open to all attendees. To attend the event, please contact Mary.Paraskos@Scantron.com.

ABOUT SCANTRON

Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. Each year the company develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. Scantron is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

ABOUT ConnecME

ConnecME is an international educational company that understands the importance of empowerment and global citizenship. With our strong partnerships, we aim to provide tailored educational and career solutions to meet the unique needs of schools, universities, associations, certifying bodies, and government departments. Our goal is to provide students and lifelong learners with opportunities to help them become globally competitive and to attain excellence and recognition in the global domain. We view our role as one of continuous support to students and candidates in helping to open more doors to opportunities both home and abroad.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pMETROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST : Metrobank absorbs credit card unit
AQ
01:17pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Index back in red after quiet session
AQ
01:17pROBINSONS LAND : net income up 40% to P8.2 billion
AQ
01:16pEXCLUSIVE : Retailer Pier 1 taps debt restructuring lawyers - sources
RE
01:16pTOTAL :  Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
01:16pHK DEPUTY : Bay Area, Yangtze Delta are hand in glove
AQ
01:15pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Warns of Another Year of Falling Profits--3rd Update
DJ
01:15pKORIAN :  2018 Results above Guidance
BU
01:14pTELEFONICA : Telefónica announces the closing and payment of the issuance of Undated Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities by its affiliate Telefónica Europe B.V.
PU
01:14pANGLO AMERICAN : Floating solar panels to boost efficiency at Chilean copper mine
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
2O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
4Oil prices mixed as OPEC renews call for cuts, lowers demand outlook
5DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.