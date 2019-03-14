Scantron Announces Alliance with ConnecME Education

Scantron
Corporation, a global, technology and services driven company
whose experts provide comprehensive assessment
and technology
solutions, today announced the launch of a strategic alliance with ConnecME
Education, an international education company that provides tailored
educational solutions for schools, universities, and government
departments. This alliance will allow the organizations to develop,
deliver, and support assessment programs in the Middle East and North
Africa – including data analytics packages for educators as well as certification
and licensure.
As a leader in assessment development and psychometrics, Scantron is one
of the only vendors in the industry that has extensive experience in
certification, licensure, pre-employment, and educational assessments
all under one roof. By working with ConnecME, who are experts in the
delivery and management of large-scale assessment programs and are
highly attuned to local needs and environmental considerations, Scantron
professionals can better provide full-service support for regional
clients.
“Launching and growing assessment programs in the Middle East and North
Africa takes time, effort, and local expertise and attention,” said
Kevin Brueggeman, CEO, Scantron. “Being an expert in assessment
development, delivery, and data analytics for K-12 markets as well as
certification and licensure is only part of the solution in serving a
worldwide audience. ConnecME’s extensive test center network and highly
qualified teams in assessment implementation, combined with our global
team of assessment experts, enables us to help our clients develop and
deliver high-quality exams while also making the best use of their
assessment data.”
On the other side of the alliance, ConnecME also stands to realize gains
as the organization leverages the unique capabilities Scantron has spent
decades perfecting. Moving forward, all of ConnecME’s test centers in
the region will now undergo Scantron’s ANSI-certified proctor training
to ensure that every test is delivered within a standardized environment
that exceeds industry requirements.
“ConnecME teams have the experience and the methodologies needed to work
with local organizations for adoption and support of global education
programs,” said Mohammad Shadid, CEO, ConnecME. “We also have the teams
in country that can help maintain and grow participation in education
programs. When combined with the assessment development and psychometric
expertise of Scantron, together we are able to provide so much more.”
As the alliance develops, both Scantron and ConnecME will continue to
support assessment programs nationally while enriching capabilities in
the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, both organizations will
attend the upcoming Association
of Test Publishers conference in Orlando, FL on March 17-20, where
Scantron will host an evening event on March 18 open to all attendees.
To attend the event, please contact Mary.Paraskos@Scantron.com.
ABOUT SCANTRON
Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers
growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and
data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and
government clients around the world. Each year the company develops and
delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification
tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand
IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints
& delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer
sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying
bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the
globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with
other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha,
Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. Scantron is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. For more information visit www.scantron.com.
ABOUT ConnecME
ConnecME
is an international educational company that understands the importance
of empowerment and global citizenship. With our strong partnerships, we
aim to provide tailored educational and career solutions to meet the
unique needs of schools, universities, associations, certifying bodies,
and government departments. Our goal is to provide students and lifelong
learners with opportunities to help them become globally competitive and
to attain excellence and recognition in the global domain. We view our
role as one of continuous support to students and candidates in helping
to open more doors to opportunities both home and abroad.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005690/en/