Scapa Healthcare Closes 2020 Fiscal Year with Resilient Operational Performance

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

WINDSOR, Conn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device fixation, closed its 2020 fiscal year successfully, despite the unprecedented global challenges. Throughout the year, the Scapa Healthcare team remained focused on executing its operational optimization plan, and during the pandemic the team demonstrated determination and adaptability while operating safely at all of its global locations to ensure uninterrupted supply chain to its customers.

Notable highlights from the year include:

  • Extraordinary and timely response to COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Consolidation of the Inglewood facility’s manufacturing equipment into the new built-for-purpose Knoxville site, allowing for greater operational efficiencies through proximity and scale;
  • Enhancement of the Gargrave facility’s value proposition with the transfer of adhesive coating capabilities from Dunstable site;
  • Completed two customer-driven technology transfers into the Knoxville facility to support additional product lines;
  • Strong product pipeline across all market segments to support organic growth strategy.

Looking ahead, Scapa Healthcare will continue to rapidly adapt to support the unprecedented high demand for medical products during the pandemic. The company anticipates increased demand for urgently needed products like hand sanitizers and advanced skin treatment solutions due to sanitization and skin sensitivity concerns. Scapa Healthcare will continue to work in partnership with healthcare companies leveraging its topical formulation capabilities and expertise to develop unique solutions to address evolving market needs.

Additionally, Scapa Healthcare anticipates emerging supply chain concerns about medical and health care-related products coming from China to continue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global healthcare companies are looking to leverage vertically integrated companies like Scapa Healthcare to mitigate the risk of dealing with global supply chains with near shore capabilities. 

To continue to execute on its strategy, Scapa Healthcare has brought on a new management team led by John Petreanu, Scapa Healthcare’s new president. Under their leadership, Scapa Healthcare will remain focused on identifying new market trends and dynamics and react quickly to maximize emerging opportunities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together with our peers and colleagues across the global community, we are proud of what we have been able to achieve during these unprecedented times, while prioritizing the safety of our employees and partners,” said John Petreanu. “We continuously look to strengthen our value proposition as a leading outsource partner with a full range of services and remain focused on acquiring different technologies and solutions that enhance our capabilities and intellectual talent. Our goal is to continue delivering differentiated solutions to market faster and to give our customers a sustainable competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

About Scapa Healthcare
Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com.

Media Contact
Jordan Bouclin
SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications
Jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com
(401) 490-9700

