Scarlett Hotel Group : Partners with Uber to Drive the Next-Generation of Hotel Transportation

No more shivering in the cold at the Omaha airport wishing the hotel
shuttle would arrive. Scarlett
Hotel Group, owner and manager of the Marriott
Fairfield Inn & Suites Omaha Downtown in Nebraska, today
announced the shuttering of its airport shuttle service, replacing it
with a pioneering program with Uber Central, part of Uber for Business,
to offer guests free transportation to and from Eppley Airfield.
“Instead of waiting for a hotel shuttle, guests will be assigned a
personal Uber driver to take them directly to and from the hotel,” said
Zio Pekovic, principal and co-founder of the Scarlett Hotel Group. “We
see this program with Uber as the emergence of a nationwide trend to
leverage technology and transportation options to make traveling even
more personalized and convenient for hotel guests.”
The Scarlett Hotel Group and Uber partnership is characteristic of the
hotel management company’s fresh approach to hotel management. “Uber
Central gives the hospitality industry a great way to provide guests
with an enhanced experience during their stay,” said Mary Fairchild,
Head of West Coast, Uber for Business. “We’re excited to see leading
companies like Scarlett Hotel Group partner with Uber for Business for
seamless, reliable guest transportation,” she continued.
Convenience and Saving for Guests, Hotel
With Uber Central, guests do not have to contact Uber or use the Uber
app on their phones to take advantage of the amenity. When they arrive
at the airport, guests will contact the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites
Omaha Downtown. The staff member at the front desk will arrange for a
personal ride for the guest via the Uber Central dashboard, and the
guest automatically receives a text containing the wait time along with
the driver’s name, car make and model and license plate. The hotel staff
member will track each guest’s ride to the hotel, and greet and attend
to them individually as soon as they arrive.
For the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha, using Uber
Central not only provides complimentary, on-demand transportation for
guests, it also allows the hotel to save costs on transportation.
Providing a personal Uber ride to each guest is more efficient than the
ongoing cost of maintaining a hotel-operated shuttle and the staff
members to drive it. The hotel receives a single invoice from Uber
Central, making it easy to track and pay for transportation costs.
Overall, the hotel expects to save 40 to 50 percent in hotel
transportation costs.
About the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha
Located at 1501 Nicholas Street in Omaha, Nebraska, the Marriott
Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha was recently acquired by Scarlett
Hotel Group. The custom-built, 113-room hotel is near the TD Ameritrade
Stadium, CenturyLink Convention Center and Arena, Old Market Historic
District and Creighton University, and within walking distance of
Downtown Omaha’s numerous dining and shopping options. The hotel
recently completed a multi-million renovation that upgraded all public
spaces, including a completely revamped lobby and guest rooms. More
information and reservations can be made by visiting www.marriott.com
or calling (402) 280-1516.
About Scarlett Hotel Group
With offices in Chicago and Nashville, Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) was
founded by hotel industry veterans Andrew Scarlett, Rob Sadoff and Zio
Pekovic. The company focuses on acquisitions, hotel management, sales
and marketing support, F&B management and asset management, on its own
behalf and for third-parties. In addition to the Marriott Fairfield Inn
& Suites Downtown Omaha, SHG owns and operates the Hampton Inn & Suites
at Sarasota Airport, Residence Inn by Marriott Downtown Clearwater and
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Gainesville at the University of Florida.
