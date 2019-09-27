Sceneplay Issues Statement Regarding Entertainment AI™

Sceneplay, Inc, (DBA Entertainment AI™) develops and markets software, services, products, and intellectual property, including patents directed towards automating media generation. Recently, Sceneplay discovered that a UK company is using the name Entertainment AI plc for a microcap offering on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Social media posts, stock discussion boards, and IPO information websites have falsely implied that Sceneplay CEO Ann Greenberg is affiliated with Entertainment AI plc (links provided below).

“I have no connection with Entertainment AI plc or Entertainment AI Group,” said Greenberg. “I’m putting out this statement to be crystal clear with the public about who we are and who we are not. We are in no way affiliated with the UK organization.”

Greenberg continued: “We have been using the trademark Entertainment AI™ widely and for a long time. It has come to our attention that our logo, copyrighted text describing our patents, with links to our entertainment.ai website, falsely associates us as the UK plc with their executives listed alongside our assets.”

Sceneplay, Inc. has no involvement with Entertainment AI plc, or any of their officers, or component companies. Greenberg and her company have not endorsed Entertainment AI plc. Entertainment AI plc does not have licenses nor rights to any of Sceneplay’s intellectual property. The domain and website www.entertainment.ai are the sole and exclusive property of Sceneplay, Inc.

Founder & CEO Ann Greenberg leads Entertainment AI™, the Smart Content Company, whose mission is to merge machine and human creativity. The company is building collaborative technologies that automate content creation and enable deeply participatory solutions for diverse industries. Greenberg serves on the IEEE Global subcommittee for Ethical Considerations in Autonomous Computing, AI, and Extended Reality. She also mentors Korean accelerator SparkLabs, and the Washington D.C. based, Sparklabs Cyber+Blockchain accelerator.

In 1998, Greenberg co-founded Gracenote, the leading entertainment data company in the world. In 2016, Nielsen purchased Gracenote for $560M and adopted Gracenote IDs as the standard. In 1992, Greenberg co-founded ION, a pioneering digital studio that invented early groundbreaking interactive cinema systems, immersive technologies, enhanced CDs, and intelligent media players.

Greenberg is a frequent public speaker, including participating at the recent United Nations AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland. https://www.anngreenberg.com

About Sceneplay, Inc.

Sceneplay, Inc, (DBA Entertainment AI™) develops and markets software, services, products, and intellectual property, including patents directed towards automating media generation, marketing, distribution, and analytics using live action, avatars, animations, animatronics, puppets, and robots. For information, go to https://www.sceneplay.com https://www.entertainment.ai

Media Contact:

https://ipohub.io/companies/entertainment-ai-plc/

https://www.lse.co.uk/ShareChat.asp?ShareTicker=BLOC&share=Blockchain-Worldwide-Plc&page=2

https://www.lse.co.uk/ShareChat.asp?ShareTicker=BLOC&share=Blockchain-Worldwide-Plc&page=3

https://www.lse.co.uk/ShareChat.asp?ShareTicker=BLOC&share=Blockchain-Worldwide-Plc&page=4

https://www.lse.co.uk/ShareChat.asp?ShareTicker=BLOC&share=Blockchain-Worldwide-Plc&page=5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005956/en/