Scent Marketing Leader ScentAir® Acquires ScentHD™

Providing home fragrance users with direct access to the exclusive ScentAir fragrances used by the world's leading commercial brands

ScentAir, the global leader in scent marketing, announced today that it has acquired ScentHD, a subsidiary of Enviroscent ®, Inc. The acquisition of ScentHD will allow ScentAir to expand further into the home fragrance market and directly serve more home fragrance enthusiasts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190810005020/en/

The ScentAir Essence is a revolutionary device that brings simplicity to patented scent diffusion technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

To make the transition for ScentHD customers as seamless as possible, ScentAir has laid the groundwork to welcome ScentHD customers to the ScentAir Home community. Former ScentHD customers can look forward to direct access to exclusive ScentAir fragrances. As members of ScentAir Home they will be among the first to receive future ScentAir products currently in development and enjoy the benefit of ScentAir’s robust customer support.

In view of the acquisition, ScentHD.com customers will be redirected to ScentAirHome.com. And ScentHD customers can soon expect to see packaging from ScentAir on their doorsteps. Though there will be a shift in branding, ScentHD customers will notice few changes and will not experience an interruption of service.

ScentAir is offering the same convenient monthly and quarterly subscription options ScentHD customers have come to love and depend on. Customers will not need to replace their diffusers. ScentAir fragrance cartridges are 100% compatible with customers’ ScentHD diffusers.

As industry leaders in commercial scent marketing, ScentAir has a longstanding history of helping many of the world’s most recognized brands create memorable experiences with the power of scent. Upholding its mission to make the world a better smelling place, ScentAir has recently expanded its portfolio of services with its first home fragrance line. The acquisition of ScentHD supports the expansion of its portfolio and allows ScentAir to further its reputation as the leader in ambient scenting. ScentAir aims to use its industry expertise to improve the home fragrance experience for everyone; from fragrance aficionados to those who casually enjoy scent in their home.

“We’re excited to welcome ScentHD customers to the ScentAir family,” said Dan Connors, CEO of ScentAir. “There are a lot of exciting plans for the ScentAir Home line and many new products in the works. We’re proud to bring what had previously only been available to commercial customers to home fragrance lovers.”

To experience ScentAir in your home visit: ScentAirHome.com.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world’s most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, and Australia. The Company’s 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients’ brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190810005020/en/