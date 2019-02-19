Schaffer : Half Year Results December 2018 Investor Presentation

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation and growth of our core businesses and investments.

Organisation Chart (Core Businesses)

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

Manufacturing

Group InvestmentsSFCAutomotive Leather (83% Owned) • Finishing − Kosicé - Slovakia − Thomastown - Victoria, Australia

• Cutting − Kosicé - Slovakia − Shanghai - China

• Sales Offices − Australia / Slovakia / China / Japan / Germany

Delta • Precast Concrete - Herne Hill, WA

Company Owned Property • Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA

• Campersic Rd, Herne Hill, WA (Delta)

• Hay Street, West Perth, WA (Head Office) Syndicated Investment Property • Partnership Syndicates

• Unit Trust Syndicates

• US LLC Investments Equities

Gosh Capital (83% Owned)

Company Owned Property • Bennett Ave, North Coogee

• Dixon Road, Rockingham Syndicated Investment Property • Unit Trust Syndicates Equities

Group Consolidated Financial Performance

Revenue down but profitability up

• Automotive Leather revenue down 13%.

• Underlying profitability up 26% reflecting operational efficiencies and FX gains.

• Delta returned to profitability.

Half-Year Dec-2018 Dec-2017 Revenue from continuing operations ($m) $106.4 $12.7 91.6 $0.30 $116.3 NPAT ($m) 2 $11.2 EPS (cents per share) 80.3 Ordinary dividend (fully franked) $0.15

Underlying Earnings

Underlying Profit1 ($m) $12.8 92.3 $10.1 Underlying EPS (cents per share) 72.5

1. Refer to slide 19 for underlying profit reconciliation.

2. Net profit after tax and minority interests.

Cash Flow Half-Year Ending ($m) Dec-2018 (current)Jun-2018 Dec-2017 (pcp) NPAT 12.7 12.1 11.2 2.2 2.2 2.6 (Profit)/loss on sale of businesses and assets Add non-cash impairment of assets Add minority interests Change in Howe trade working capital Other changes in working capital Total operating cash generated Proceeds from divestments Capital expenditure Gosh Capital investments and developments Capital raised / (share buy-back) Dividends paid Full-year FY18 dividend increased 114% to 30c per share plus increased dividends to Automotive Leather minority shareholder Net debt (increase)/reduction 4 6.1 36.4

Add depreciation

Change in tax provisions

SFC investments

(14.9)

Payment of tax relating to increased profit in FY18

SFC and Gosh Investments include: • Direct share investment

• 3 US property syndicates

• 2 property loan unit trusts

• 1 property development trust

• 1 managed equity fund

Group Net Debt Net Debt increased $14.9m during the half due to investments increasing by $13.7m. The Net Debt increase of $14.9m includes: • Increase in Automotive Leather Net Debt - $21.1m • FY18 dividend and tax payments

• Offset by increase in SFC Investments Cash and Term Deposits - $6.3m Gross Debt Maturity Profile: - FY19 - FY20 1.1 2.2 - FY21 - FY22 and beyond 18.5 2.2 24.0 - - - - - - 8.1 - 6.1 1.1 2.3 16.4 16.5 • Receipt of Automotive Leather dividend payments offset by $13.7 million of property, equity and fixed income investments

11.0 - 19.1 - - 6.1 29.5 13.2 2.2 1.2 33.3