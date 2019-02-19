Schaffer : Half Year Results December 2018 Investor Presentation

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation and growth of our core businesses and investments.
Organisation Chart (Core Businesses)
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED
Manufacturing
Group InvestmentsSFCAutomotive Leather (83% Owned)
Company Owned Property
• Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA
• Campersic Rd, Herne Hill, WA (Delta)
• Hay Street, West Perth, WA (Head Office)
Syndicated Investment Property
• Partnership Syndicates
• Unit Trust Syndicates
• US LLC Investments
Equities
Gosh Capital (83% Owned)
Company Owned Property
Syndicated Investment Property
Equities
Group Consolidated Financial Performance
Revenue down but profitability up
• Automotive Leather revenue down 13%.
• Underlying profitability up 26% reflecting operational efficiencies and FX gains.
• Delta returned to profitability.
|
Half-Year
Dec-2018
Dec-2017
|
Revenue from continuing operations ($m)
|
$106.4 $12.7 91.6 $0.30
|
$116.3
|
NPAT ($m) 2
|
$11.2
|
EPS (cents per share)
|
80.3
|
Ordinary dividend (fully franked)
|
$0.15
Underlying Earnings
|
Underlying Profit1 ($m)
|
$12.8 92.3
|
$10.1
|
Underlying EPS (cents per share)
|
72.5
Cash Flow
Half-Year Ending ($m)
Dec-2018 (current)Jun-2018
Dec-2017
(pcp)
NPAT
12.7
12.1 11.2
2.2
2.2 2.6
(Profit)/loss on sale of businesses and assets
Add non-cash impairment of assets Add minority interests
Change in Howe trade working capital Other changes in working capital Total operating cash generated Proceeds from divestments Capital expenditure
Gosh Capital investments and developments
Capital raised / (share buy-back) Dividends paid
Full-year FY18 dividend increased 114% to 30c per share plus increased dividends to Automotive Leather minority shareholder
Net debt (increase)/reduction 4
6.1
36.4
Payment of tax relating to increased profit in FY18
SFC and Gosh Investments include:
• Direct share investment
• 3 US property syndicates
• 2 property loan unit trusts
• 1 property development trust
• 1 managed equity fund
Group Net Debt
Net Debt increased $14.9m during the half due to investments increasing by $13.7m.
The Net Debt increase of $14.9m includes:
11.0 - 19.1
- - 6.1
29.5 13.2
2.2 1.2
33.3