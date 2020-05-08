|
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
May 08, 2020
|
|
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 24, 2020
(Amount in Crore of `)
|
|
|
SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
ALL SCHEDULED BANKS
|
|
|
(Including RRBs and SFBs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Apr-19
|
10-APR-2020*
|
24-APR-2020*
|
|
26-Apr-19
|
10-APR-2020*
|
|
24-APR-2020*
|
I
|
LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.
|
170025.81
|
243177.31
|
246113.31
|
174593.36
|
248657.1
|
|
251586.84**
|
|
b) Borrowings from banks
|
74556.09
|
64665.44
|
59065.97
|
74764.4
|
64665.44
|
|
59065.97
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
10225.66
|
15381.86
|
15739.03
|
10402.49
|
15515.97
|
|
15884.73
|
II
|
LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Deposits (other than from banks)
|
12483869.25
|
13714617.16
|
13710685
|
12811649.36
|
14127697.19
|
|
14126965.05
|
|
i) Demand
|
1351722.21
|
1476185.38
|
1469229.18
|
1381905.49
|
1511060.12
|
|
1505185.44
|
|
ii) Time
|
11132147.05
|
12238431.78
|
12241455.86
|
11429743.87
|
12616637.07
|
|
12621779.66
|
|
b) Borrowings @
|
369462.06
|
298683.96
|
302566.31
|
373174.15
|
303030.54
|
|
306883.8
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
487895.65
|
564477.24
|
534794.97
|
497087.09
|
578147.46
|
|
547067.34
|
III
|
BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)
|
105478
|
255929.99
|
288193.99
|
105478
|
255929.99
|
|
288193.99
|
|
Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
IV
|
CASH
|
78168.48
|
86942.85
|
87571.48
|
79907.31
|
89363.89
|
|
90096.07
|
V
|
BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)
|
522943.62
|
401620.93
|
423731.19
|
536676.29
|
414005.03
|
|
55011.71
|
VI
|
ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Balances with other banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) In current accounts
|
11243.94
|
17608.47
|
14093.21
|
13795.73
|
19853.87
|
|
16279.45
|
|
ii) In other accounts
|
211467.29
|
143788.44
|
144286.83
|
229117.42
|
173723.28
|
|
175193.44
|
|
b) Money at call & short notice
|
27323.19
|
20697.64
|
19699.14
|
40395.32
|
43925.66
|
|
44728.32
|
|
c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)
|
26460.92
|
25099.97
|
25331.95
|
28291.45
|
26535.2
|
|
26669.97£
|
|
d) Other assets
|
43412.48
|
56201.01
|
60642.81
|
48816.77
|
62937.17
|
|
67453.4
|
VII
|
INVESTMENTS (At book value)
|
3455510.72
|
3959153.6
|
3969871.17
|
3548354.61
|
4083268.61
|
|
4090898.39
|
|
a) Central & State Govt. securities+
|
3454330.81
|
3957997.83
|
3968577.76
|
3541476.73
|
4075670.68
|
|
4082984.85
|
|
b) Other approved securities
|
1179.91
|
1155.75
|
1293.39
|
6877.88
|
7597.9
|
|
7913.53
|
VIII
|
BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance)
|
9620945.49
|
10338597.85
|
10269257.94
|
9906828.79
|
10672577.88
|
|
10600492.6
|
|
a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $
|
9386746.49
|
10124930.36
|
10071998.07
|
9667702.62
|
10456060.99
|
|
10400494.27
|
|
b) Inland Bills purchased
|
24434.68
|
24479.95
|
22518.04
|
25783.04
|
24970.24
|
|
22939.75
|
|
c) Inland Bills discounted
|
146161.28
|
144587.81
|
134503.46
|
148772.54
|
146026.51
|
|
135860.24
|
|
d) Foreign Bills purchased
|
23522.2
|
18004.64
|
15126.61
|
23924.07
|
18400.15
|
|
15514.53
|
|
e) Foreign Bills discounted
|
40080.83
|
26594.94
|
25111.81
|
40646.52
|
27119.83
|
|
25683.87