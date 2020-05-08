Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:59am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022-2266 0502

-मेलemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 08, 2020

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 24, 2020

(Amount in Crore of `)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

26-Apr-19

10-APR-2020*

24-APR-2020*

26-Apr-19

10-APR-2020*

24-APR-2020*

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

170025.81

243177.31

246113.31

174593.36

248657.1

251586.84**

b) Borrowings from banks

74556.09

64665.44

59065.97

74764.4

64665.44

59065.97

c) Other demand & time liabilities

10225.66

15381.86

15739.03

10402.49

15515.97

15884.73

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

12483869.25

13714617.16

13710685

12811649.36

14127697.19

14126965.05

i) Demand

1351722.21

1476185.38

1469229.18

1381905.49

1511060.12

1505185.44

ii) Time

11132147.05

12238431.78

12241455.86

11429743.87

12616637.07

12621779.66

b) Borrowings @

369462.06

298683.96

302566.31

373174.15

303030.54

306883.8

c) Other demand & time liabilities

487895.65

564477.24

534794.97

497087.09

578147.46

547067.34

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

105478

255929.99

288193.99

105478

255929.99

288193.99

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

0

0

IV

CASH

78168.48

86942.85

87571.48

79907.31

89363.89

90096.07

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

522943.62

401620.93

423731.19

536676.29

414005.03

55011.71

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

11243.94

17608.47

14093.21

13795.73

19853.87

16279.45

ii) In other accounts

211467.29

143788.44

144286.83

229117.42

173723.28

175193.44

b) Money at call & short notice

27323.19

20697.64

19699.14

40395.32

43925.66

44728.32

c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)

26460.92

25099.97

25331.95

28291.45

26535.2

26669.97£

d) Other assets

43412.48

56201.01

60642.81

48816.77

62937.17

67453.4

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3455510.72

3959153.6

3969871.17

3548354.61

4083268.61

4090898.39

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3454330.81

3957997.83

3968577.76

3541476.73

4075670.68

4082984.85

b) Other approved securities

1179.91

1155.75

1293.39

6877.88

7597.9

7913.53

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank

Advance)

9620945.49

10338597.85

10269257.94

9906828.79

10672577.88

10600492.6

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

9386746.49

10124930.36

10071998.07

9667702.62

10456060.99

10400494.27

b) Inland Bills purchased

24434.68

24479.95

22518.04

25783.04

24970.24

22939.75

c) Inland Bills discounted

146161.28

144587.81

134503.46

148772.54

146026.51

135860.24

d) Foreign Bills purchased

23522.2

18004.64

15126.61

23924.07

18400.15

15514.53

e) Foreign Bills discounted

40080.83

26594.94

25111.81

40646.52

27119.83

25683.87

2

NOTE

  • Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
  1. Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled StateCo-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
  • This excludes deposits ofCo-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II
    (a).
  • Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
  1. The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".
  • This excludes advances granted by Scheduled StateCo-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
  • Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

(in Crore)

Date

26-Apr-19

10-Apr-20

24-Apr-20

Scheduled Commercial Banks

43161.73

54073.23

52643.42

State Co-operative Banks

27035.87

30407.88

30407.88

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:134

Press Release : 2019-2020/2336

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 13:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks succumb to selling pressure, index sheds 424 points
AQ
10:12aSUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:12aMARBLE FINANCIAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - MRBL
AQ
10:12aFIFTH THIRD LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Fifth Third Bancorp Investors to Contact Firm Prior to June 8 Deadline for Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – FITB
GL
10:11aPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY : Announces Timing of First Quarter Results
AQ
10:10aGSS LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to June 1 Deadline in First Filed Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses Commenced by the Firm - GSS
GL
10:10aGoldSpot Discoveries Signs Agreement with Monarch Gold
NE
10:09aCALIX : Backing Customers from the Front of the Industry, Calix Joins FISPA Board
PU
10:09aRevised Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for the remaining period of H1 (May 11 - September 30, 2020)
PU
10:09aPFIZER : Analyst and Investor Call to Review DMD Data Presentation at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2020 Annual Meeting Event Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group